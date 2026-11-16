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Colombia Withdraws Plan to Tax Basic Food Items Under New VAT Reform

World

Colombian authorities have officially withdrawn plans to include basic food items and agricultural products in the scope of the value-added tax (VAT), known as IVA. President Abelardo de la Espriella emphasized that protecting citizens' basic needs takes precedence over fiscal collection. The government is now considering reducing the overall VAT rate from 19% to between 17% and 18% to support consumer demand.

The currencies of different countries
Photo: unsplash.com by JustStartInvesting is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
The currencies of different countries

The initial proposal from the Ministry of Finance called for increasing the IVA rate on sugar, coffee, chocolate, and pasta from 5% to 19%. It also risked subjecting fruits and vegetables, which were previously exempt, to the 19% tax. The administration originally intended to balance this with a cash-back mechanism for specific population groups but has since discarded that approach in favor of directly excluding socially significant goods from the tax base.

To compensate for budget deficits without raising the cost of living for citizens, the cabinet has adopted an austerity program. This initiative includes cutting public spending by 23 trillion Colombian pesos. Officials plan to reduce service contracts by 65.5% and decrease the number of appointed positions by 57.5%.

Simultaneously, the government is preparing to sell ineffective state assets, which is expected to generate approximately 4 trillion pesos for the treasury. President de la Espriella acknowledged that the impact of these measures will not be immediate, but noted that the budget was already reduced by 13.8 trillion pesos within the government's first 100 days. The tax reform remains a work in progress, with the administration open to discussing details with the legislature while maintaining fiscal stability.

Valeriy Kozlov, a regional economist, stated that abandoning the plan to raise taxes on food products is a correct step to support both the population and the country's agricultural sector.

The political response to the move has been moderately optimistic. Former President Álvaro Uribe viewed the decision to halt the expansion of the tax base as a reassuring signal. Deputy Santiago Castro highlighted the importance of the decision for preserving household purchasing power.

However, Senator Carlos Fernando Motoa emphasized the need for significant modernization of the country's tax and customs administration. He argued that protecting consumption must be paired with increased efficiency in revenue collection. The government hopes that lowering the overall VAT rate will eventually serve as an economic driver, provided that structural reforms are implemented without burdening vulnerable populations.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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