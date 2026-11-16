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Kyrgyzstan develops specialized sanitation infrastructure for the Chuy Agro-Industrial Zone

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Construction is underway for a new wastewater treatment facility in the Ysyk-Ata district of the Chuy region, specifically designed to serve the Asyl Teri plant. The facility is located within the Chuy Agro-Industrial Zone in the Nurmambet rural community.

Wastewater treatment facilities
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Wastewater treatment facilities

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the plant is engineered to process both industrial effluent and domestic sewage. A primary technical requirement of the system is its ability to remove sulfur and chromium from the wastewater, a process that will be achieved through a multi-stage filtration and treatment sequence.

Zarylbek Karataev, Director of the Department for the Development of Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation under the ministry, recently inspected the progress of the site. Construction of the facility began in 2026.

The project is scheduled for completion and commissioning in 2027. Once operational, the system is expected to reduce the environmental load on the surrounding area by improving the quality of the treated water discharged from the industrial site.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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