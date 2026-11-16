Eduardo Oban Jr. outlines the 2031 strategic horizon for Philippine maritime sovereignty

National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban Jr. warned that the Philippines must navigate a "strategic dilemma" in the South China Sea, where maintaining peace risks becoming a form of acquiescence to gradual erosion of maritime rights if not managed carefully.

Speaking at the reception and dinner of the three-day Manila Dialogue on the South China Sea on Sunday night, Oban, who also chairs the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, articulated the core tension facing the country. He emphasized that the state's responsibility is not merely to preserve peace but to ensure that such peace does not come at the expense of the nation's future security interests.

Defining the Strategic Dilemma

Oban described the situation as a paradox: how does a nation prevent armed conflict without accepting coercion, and how does it defend its maritime rights without inviting unnecessary confrontation? He argued that these are not competing responsibilities but intertwined challenges.

"Peace must never become another name for acquiescence, just as the defense of sovereign rights must never become an invitation to conflict," Oban stated. He noted that a region can remain formally at peace even while intimidation becomes routine, with lawful maritime access progressively restricted and sovereign choices constrained.

The National Security Adviser cautioned that failure to respond to coercion encourages further encroachments, whereas responses that disregard the risk of escalation invite wider confrontation. He stressed that preventing the gradual erosion of regional maritime order is as critical as preventing immediate armed conflict.

Strategic Horizon and Regional Dynamics

Oban urged stakeholders to view 2031 as a practical strategic horizon-long enough to move beyond immediate concerns but close enough to demand concrete decisions, investments, and measurable results. He identified several key developments that will shape this period, including China's continuing military modernization, the Philippines' next national security planning cycle, and ASEAN's implementation of regional economic and security priorities.

"The decisions we make today will shape the strategic options available to us tomorrow. Time is not merely the horizon of strategy. It can itself become a decisive factor in shaping strategic outcomes," he said.

He also highlighted the evolving nature of threats, noting that economic dependencies can be used as instruments of pressure and that information operations can influence both public perception and government decision-making.

Concluding his remarks, Oban emphasized that these challenges cannot be addressed in isolation. He called for an integrated approach where diplomacy, defense, economic resilience, technology, international law, and partnerships work together. This event, organized by the WPS Foundation, was dedicated to advancing a free, open, and rules-based maritime order in the region.