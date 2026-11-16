World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Peru Blocks 26,000 Units of Defective Chinese Saline After Sealing Failures in Hospitals
Putin, Trump, and Xi Meet in Shenzhen for Unstructured Trilateral Summit
Morocco ranks sixth globally for new OECD migration flows according to latest 2026 data
Colombia Withdraws Plan to Tax Basic Food Items Under New VAT Reform
Krasnoyarsk Krai reports surge in bear activity following unusual autumn weather conditions
How to Prepare Homemade Pork Loin: Temperature and Safety Standards for Deli-Style Slicing
Kyrgyzstan develops specialized sanitation infrastructure for the Chuy Agro-Industrial Zone
Massive volume vs slim lines: a daring color experiment redefined the classic autumn bomber look
Potassium Deficiency in Omsk Soils Threatens Grain Export Capacity

Eduardo Oban Jr. outlines the 2031 strategic horizon for Philippine maritime sovereignty

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban Jr. warned that the Philippines must navigate a "strategic dilemma" in the South China Sea, where maintaining peace risks becoming a form of acquiescence to gradual erosion of maritime rights if not managed carefully.

Speaking at the reception and dinner of the three-day Manila Dialogue on the South China Sea on Sunday night, Oban, who also chairs the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, articulated the core tension facing the country. He emphasized that the state's responsibility is not merely to preserve peace but to ensure that such peace does not come at the expense of the nation's future security interests.

Defining the Strategic Dilemma

Oban described the situation as a paradox: how does a nation prevent armed conflict without accepting coercion, and how does it defend its maritime rights without inviting unnecessary confrontation? He argued that these are not competing responsibilities but intertwined challenges.

"Peace must never become another name for acquiescence, just as the defense of sovereign rights must never become an invitation to conflict," Oban stated. He noted that a region can remain formally at peace even while intimidation becomes routine, with lawful maritime access progressively restricted and sovereign choices constrained.

The National Security Adviser cautioned that failure to respond to coercion encourages further encroachments, whereas responses that disregard the risk of escalation invite wider confrontation. He stressed that preventing the gradual erosion of regional maritime order is as critical as preventing immediate armed conflict.

Strategic Horizon and Regional Dynamics

Oban urged stakeholders to view 2031 as a practical strategic horizon-long enough to move beyond immediate concerns but close enough to demand concrete decisions, investments, and measurable results. He identified several key developments that will shape this period, including China's continuing military modernization, the Philippines' next national security planning cycle, and ASEAN's implementation of regional economic and security priorities.

"The decisions we make today will shape the strategic options available to us tomorrow. Time is not merely the horizon of strategy. It can itself become a decisive factor in shaping strategic outcomes," he said.

He also highlighted the evolving nature of threats, noting that economic dependencies can be used as instruments of pressure and that information operations can influence both public perception and government decision-making.

Concluding his remarks, Oban emphasized that these challenges cannot be addressed in isolation. He called for an integrated approach where diplomacy, defense, economic resilience, technology, international law, and partnerships work together. This event, organized by the WPS Foundation, was dedicated to advancing a free, open, and rules-based maritime order in the region.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
Honda Boosts 2026 Profit Outlook on Hybrid Demand and Yen Weakness
Business
Honda Boosts 2026 Profit Outlook on Hybrid Demand and Yen Weakness
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Health
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Yak-130M: Precision Strike Capabilities at Trainer-Level Operating Costs
Business
Yak-130M: Precision Strike Capabilities at Trainer-Level Operating Costs
Popular
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss

New clinical data suggests that while standard gym routines provide baseline health, they may lack the specific mechanical force needed for bone renewal.

Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects
Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects
Yak-130M: Precision Strike Capabilities at Trainer-Level Operating Costs
Achatina snail legal status explained: why Russia permits keeping giant mollusks as domestic pets
Honda Recall 635k Vehicles for EPS Software Error That Heavens Steering Alexander Shtorm Napoleon Pastry Engineering: Maintaining fat stability for multi-layered structural integrity Oksana Anikina Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff
Nature's grandest optical illusion: the truth about what lies beneath a polar bear's fur
The secret of Saint Helena: Researchers uncovered the biological glitch behind a record longevity
Singapore court charges five individuals and four firms over Nvidia chip export scheme to Malaysia
Singapore court charges five individuals and four firms over Nvidia chip export scheme to Malaysia
Last materials
How to Prepare Homemade Pork Loin: Temperature and Safety Standards for Deli-Style Slicing
Kyrgyzstan develops specialized sanitation infrastructure for the Chuy Agro-Industrial Zone
Eduardo Oban Jr. outlines the 2031 strategic horizon for Philippine maritime sovereignty
Massive volume vs slim lines: a daring color experiment redefined the classic autumn bomber look
Potassium Deficiency in Omsk Soils Threatens Grain Export Capacity
Bashkortostan transitions to complex extraction methods to maintain regional oil production
Chicken wings: Expert techniques for achieving deep-fryer crispness in a standard home oven
Jaguars avoid these fierce river units: collective force redefined dominance in the Amazon
Fashion trends for winter 2026: designers ditched loose layers for a sharp shift in body structure
Natural beauty is back: salon clients finally abandoned shades that require weekly retouching
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.