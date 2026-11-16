Uzbekistan Customs Committee outlines three scenarios for joint border control with neighbors

Uzbekistan and its neighbors, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, are currently subjecting cross-border cargo to duplicate inspections: once at the exit point and again upon entry. Officials from the three countries are now negotiating a transition to a "One Stop" model. Under this framework, verification performed on one side of the border would be sufficient for passage on the other, or the customs services of both nations would operate within a single facility. The specific tactical choice will determine the logistical time and resource costs for companies moving goods across state lines.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under All rights reserved A man is eating bread and drinking a beverage at an outdoor Samarkand market

Farkhad Olimjonov, head of the Uzbek Customs Committee, outlined three potential implementation scenarios during a press conference on November 11. The first scenario involves the joint operation of customs authorities from two states within one building. The second entails separate operations by the services with a clear division of responsibilities for export and import procedures. The third option relies on the mutual recognition of control results: if Uzbek customs officials inspect goods for export, the neighboring country accepts them without re-inspection, and vice versa. This mechanism would eliminate the need for duplicated checks.

The decision to launch this system is not unilateral. As Olimjonov emphasized, all negotiating participants must agree on the optimal interaction model. The mechanism is being developed by the Customs Committee in coordination with the ministries of foreign affairs and transport. Specific implementation timelines have not been established, as they depend on the alignment of positions among all parties. The initiative was previously proposed in July of this year by Akmalakhodja Mavlono, chairman of the Customs Committee. Rustam Kobilov, an advisor to the committee, estimated that transitioning to the new system could halve the time spent on border control checks, directly impacting business operational expenses and the velocity of goods turnover.