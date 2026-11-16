Spanish real estate prices significantly outpace salary growth over the last sixteen years

Spanish economist Santiago Niño-Besera has identified a significant imbalance between income growth and the cost of living over the past 16 years. Although nominal wages have increased, the real estate market is absorbing most of these financial gains, limiting the actual improvement in living standards.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Asqueladd, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Spain

Using 2015 as a baseline, nominal salaries have risen by 33 percentage points, while inflation has increased by 31 points over the same period. Despite this slight margin that should theoretically increase purchasing power, the surplus is largely consumed by housing costs.

Niño-Besera's data, shared on his X profile, indicates that housing has become a primary financial burden for households. The cost of purchasing real estate has outpaced inflation by 32 percentage points, and rental rates have increased by 45 points. This disparity shifts housing from a standard investment decision to a critical threat to family budgets, as the sector grows faster than the labor market, thereby restricting savings and mobility.

"Nominal economic growth does not reflect the actual purchasing power of most citizens in the housing sector. The data confirms this: for example, my apartments in Zaragoza increased in price by 30% in just two years,” noted real estate market expert Gonzalo Bernardos.

Against this economic backdrop, social tension is rising in Spain as incomes fail to cover basic needs. Protests have become more frequent, and the situation is compounded by the upcoming general elections scheduled for November 29. Voters are assessing candidates' pre-election promises through the lens of their personal finances, while experts note that current trends suggest income growth remains a paper figure that fails to keep up with the rising cost of housing space.