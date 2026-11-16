Bolivian governors reject central tax proposal calling for greater fiscal autonomy in regions

On November 9, seven of Bolivia's nine regional governors defied the central government's tax distribution plan. The regional leaders demanded a review of the mechanism for transferring 1% of tax revenues, a provision framed by the administration as part of its "50/50” initiative. This opposition marked the first significant fracture in relations between the center and the regions, exposing a fundamental disconnect between the two levels of government.

Photo: Pravda. Ru by Petr Ermilin is licensed under All rights reserved Piles of money are lying in the open safe; a hand in the jacket sleeve is taking the banknotes

The core of the dispute lies in the specific conditions attached to the transfers. Under the plan, local authorities (Gobernaciones) are scheduled to receive a share of the tax allocation starting in 2027. However, analyst Susana Bezarrano notes that these funds are strictly earmarked for healthcare. Such restrictive targeting, she argues, strips regions of budgetary autonomy, rendering decentralization largely symbolic by allowing the center to dictate how every cent is spent.

Expert Colos Saavedra asserts that debating the specific percentage is only the surface of a broader structural crisis. With the state treasury under severe strain and local resources chronically insufficient, the government lacks a unified vision for restructuring financial flows. Saavedra emphasizes that without comprehensive reforms, immediate solutions are unattainable.

The implementation of service management across the country remains fragmented. Bezarrano cites water supply as a primary example of this inconsistency, noting that Santa Cruz operates under one model while La Paz follows a different approach involving active central participation. The absence of unified planning has resulted in a chaotic process of devolving powers.

Saavedra echoes these concerns, pointing to the conceptual void within the "50/50” initiative. Without clear implementation phases, there is no security for regional budgets. He argues that only broad consensus between the center and autonomous entities can move the issue forward.

The lack of technical agreements risks escalating into open confrontation. The governors view "50/50” not merely as a financial instrument but as a lever of pressure on the center, arguing that regions "feed” the nation while receiving minimal returns in exchange.

The central challenge of the president's second year is to move beyond endless dialogue toward concrete action. Authorities must present a clear state-building plan that defines the rights and obligations of each level of governance with precision."}