Tashkent greening plan flagged for allergenic and climatic risks

Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, is in the midst of a massive reforestation drive, with plans to plant hundreds of thousands of ornamental trees and shrubs as mandated by presidential decrees. While the initiative aims to green the city, a critical question has emerged regarding the specific species selected: are they compatible with the local climate and, more importantly, with the health of the population? Recent medical and botanical data suggests that without careful selection, the push for greenery could inadvertently worsen respiratory conditions for thousands of residents.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Planting a tree in the street

Allergenic Risks in Urban Planting

According to research from the Republic Allergology Center and the International Center for Molecular Allergology, planting 20 specific tree species known to trigger severe pollen allergies is not recommended for urban environments. Acram Suyarov, an allergologist, emphasizes that the introduction of new ornamental species from countries such as Turkey, Italy, and Spain requires rigorous assessment beyond mere aesthetic value. He notes that trees like cypresses, pines, cedars, and elms can release high levels of allergens during flowering, leading to allergic rhinitis, rhinoconjunctivitis, bronchial hyperresponsiveness, and allergic asthma. Because many of these foreign species have only recently been introduced to Uzbekistan, their long-term impact on public health is still being evaluated.

Modern allergological literature identifies specific proteins in plants such as the Arizona cypress (Cupressus arizonica)-specifically the "Cup a 1" protein-as primary allergens. This indicates that urban greening strategies must move beyond considering shade and appearance, incorporating allergenic safety as a core scientific criterion.

Climatic Mismatch and Local Resilience

Botanist Aiturgul Kalmurzaeva argues that prioritizing local flora, such as native poplars, elms, and chestnuts propagated from local seeds, is the most reliable approach. These species are fully adapted to the regional climate. In contrast, mature seedlings imported from abroad often struggle with local conditions, becoming weakened under extreme heat or cold and becoming more susceptible to diseases and pests.

The practical consequences of this mismatch have already been documented. According to data from the Ministry of Ecology, 95 El-Dor pine trees and 12 fir trees that were incorrectly transplanted in Tashkent died in the current year. Kalmurzaeva stresses the need for trees that are drought-tolerant, fast-growing for shade, and capable of releasing phytoncides to purify the air, while also respecting regional variations in soil and water availability.

Infrastructure Damage and Invasive Species

Another significant issue is the damage caused by invasive or aggressive tree species to urban infrastructure. Species such as the giant mulberry, American bittersweet, and black locust are discouraged for planting along pedestrian paths and central roads. The black locust, for instance, consumes excessive amounts of water and its root system can destroy underground communications, while the roots of mulberry and bittersweet have been observed cracking sidewalks and asphalt.

Pavlovnia, while releasing four times more oxygen than other trees, requires significant water and has roots strong enough to damage building foundations, making it suitable only for open fields rather than residential zones. Additionally, in 2025, the Forestry Agency imported 3,000 seedlings of Broussonetia (paper mulberry) from China. Kalmurzaeva explains that this species reproduces aggressively through root suckers; if a seedling is removed, new shoots immediately emerge from the remaining roots. Its robust root system can lift asphalt, making it unsuitable for city streets, though its timber is valuable for industry and it is best cultivated in large forest reserve areas.

Systematic Monitoring and Data-Driven Selection

Historically, central boulevards in Tashkent, including Amir Timur Avenue and Independence Boulevard, have been lined with large poplars and plane trees that release significant amounts of fluff and pollen during the spring-summer season. Despite the availability of modern diagnostic tools for allergies, public statistics on the burden of allergic diseases remain opaque, and a comprehensive system for warning the public about allergy seasons has not yet been fully established. The World Health Organization estimates that 35-40 percent of the global population suffers from allergies.

However, the government's approach is shifting towards evidence-based planning. Oloviddin Nizamov, head of the Tashkent City Department of Improvement, states that new planting programs are now being developed with a "targeted program" approach. Agronomists are required to conduct site-specific soil and condition assessments, relying on recommendations from the Scientific Research Institute of Forestry to determine exactly which tree species are suitable for each location.

Digital Oversight and Long-Term Maintenance

The new system emphasizes continuous monitoring over one-time planting. Trees planted in Tashkent are being registered in the "Yashil Makon" (Green Space) electronic system, recording their species, location, photos, and responsible organizations. In line with presidential decisions, aerobiological monitoring data on pollen concentrations is being submitted to the State Committee for Hydrometeorology. Local communities are also being given greater responsibility in maintenance, with digital monitoring mechanisms like "Yashil AI" being implemented to ensure the long-term health and safety of the urban forest canopy.