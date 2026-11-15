Owners restored rare 1941 Lockheed Electra for flight operations in New Zealand

A 1941 Lockheed 10A Electra, named Kuaka, returned to the skies over Nelson Airport on 16 November 2026, marking the first flight of the restored aircraft in the region since 1959. The plane, one of only two airworthy examples of this type remaining worldwide, is owned by Rob and Caroline Mackley, who have spent nearly three decades restoring it to its original condition. The event highlighted the aircraft's historical role as the primary air link between Nelson and Christchurch during the mid-20th century.

The physical system and its constraints

The Lockheed 10A Electra was a single-engine, all-metal monoplane with a 10-seat passenger capacity. According to aviation historian Richard Waugh, the aircraft was capable of reaching approximately 322 km/h (200 mph) with a tailwind, making it faster than military aircraft available in New Zealand in the late 1930s. Its design allowed it to serve as the sole air service provider for Nelson during World War II, a role it maintained from 10 November 1939 until Trans Island Airways ceased scheduled flights to the city in 1959.

The current asset, ZK-LKA (Kuaka), was acquired by Rob Mackley in 1996 from a museum in Alaska, where it was listed in non-flyable condition. Mackley, who was unfamiliar with the market value of such rare aircraft, submitted a sealed bid and successfully purchased the plane. The restoration process, initially estimated to take three years, extended to nearly 30 years due to the need for extreme fidelity to the original specifications. This constraint of historical accuracy significantly increased both the duration and the unquantified financial cost of the project, as Mackley noted that he never calculated the total expenditure.

Historical context and operational record

The Lockheed Electra fleet in New Zealand had a significant impact on the region's aviation infrastructure and public memory. While the type was known for its comfort and quiet operation, it was also involved in New Zealand's first fatal scheduled passenger accident. On 7 May 1942, a sister aircraft, ZK-AFE 'Kereru', crashed near the summit of Mt Richmond while flying from Wellington to Nelson, killing all five occupants. A commemorative plaque at Nelson Airport marks this event.

Nelson Airport chief executive Brendan Cook described the aircraft as a rare artifact of New Zealand's aviation heritage, noting that its smooth and quiet flight characteristics reflect the luxury standards of the era. The airport has hosted historic aircraft previously, and Cook expressed hope for continued opportunities to feature such assets. The recent flight included passengers such as Tayla McLean, a cadet from No. 23 Squadron, who observed the aircraft's interior design and flight profile over the Kaiteri and Tahuna areas.

Current status and ownership

The aircraft is currently operational and not a static museum exhibit. Rob Mackley, who is a pilot, typically flies the aircraft with his wife Caroline Mackley, who holds higher qualifications and serves as co-pilot. This arrangement allows the plane to carry 10 passengers. The couple actively uses the aircraft for flights, citing its value in demonstrating the physical and sensory experience of early-to-mid-20th-century aviation. The plane's chrome exterior and art deco interior remain intact as a result of the multi-decade restoration effort, which prioritized original materials and specifications over modern modifications.