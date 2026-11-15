Chile Ministry of Economy: Cost of Transportation Index rises by 15.6% amid logistics pressure

Chile's freight market is bifurcated between a consolidated sector operating on long-term contracts and a fragmented "gray zone” of small private operators, a structural divide that drives a sharp disparity in profitability across logistics sub-sectors. While mining transport yields margins above 10%, agricultural and construction logistics in the central valley struggle with net profits of only 5%.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Driver shortage. Trucks in the parking lot

According to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) as of the end of 2024, the country's vehicle fleet comprises 229,652 units, including 60,348 tractors. Despite these aggregate figures, the industry remains highly decentralized, with the majority of the 92,404 registered logistics companies classified as small and medium-sized businesses. Market share is concentrated among a handful of giants such as Transportes Casablanca (700 vehicles), Sotraser (600), and Nazar (550), while the vast majority of operators manage fleets of merely two to three trucks.

The economic pressure on operators is driven significantly by diesel costs, which constitute 50% of expenses for micro-enterprises compared to approximately 20% for large corporations. Acquiring new equipment is a substantial capital hurdle, with prices for a single tractor ranging from $140,000 to $200,000. An official ban on importing used vehicles forces carriers to assemble trucks domestically from imported parts, often financing these assets through leasing agreements. The average service life of a truck in this environment is six to seven years, covering up to one million kilometers, with intensive usage patterns averaging 15,000 kilometers per month and consuming roughly 5,000 liters of fuel.

Profitability is dictated by the specific cargo and route, with northern mining operations offering the highest returns. Despite accelerated vehicle wear due to difficult terrain, this sector maintains margins exceeding 10%, with drivers earning over $2,000 per month. In contrast, transporting vegetables or construction materials in central Chile yields a net margin of just 5%, driving driver wages down to $1,200-$1,300. Regional economist Valery Kozlov noted that small operators frequently remain dependent on intermediaries who capture a significant portion of the tariff, preventing direct engagement with major corporate clients.

Regulatory mechanisms aim to mitigate these disparities. Large corporations typically include indexation clauses in contracts to adjust rates for fuel and component price increases, a provision less accessible to small private carriers. To stabilize the market, Chile's Ministry of Economy has implemented the Cost of Transportation Index (ICT), which records actual changes in logistics costs. The index has risen by 15.6% over the past year, and officials recommend using it as a baseline for service fee negotiations to prevent operating losses for carriers.