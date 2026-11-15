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Government of India: SAMPADA health survey results withheld amid rising anaemia concerns

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Public health experts are raising serious concerns over the Indian government's shift towards Double Fortified Salt (DFS)-fortified with both iron and iodine-as a primary tool to combat anaemia. The critique centres on a perceived gap between the rapid scaling of fortification policies and the actual evidence of their efficacy in reducing anaemia prevalence across diverse Indian states.

A critical bottleneck in evaluating these interventions is the current lack of updated, reliable national data. While the Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA)-formerly DABS-I-was completed in November 2025 using the "gold standard" of venous blood samples, the results have not yet been made public. This leaves a data void since the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the results of which the government partially rejected due to the use of capillary (finger-prick) blood samples, which are considered less reliable.

The implementation of DFS across different states reveals a pattern of inconsistent results and structural failures.

  • Tamil Nadu: Despite being a pioneer in DFS distribution since 2004 via school meals and the Public Distribution System (PDS), NFHS data from 2015-16 and 2020-21 showed that over 50% of women and children remained anaemic.
  • Uttar Pradesh: A 2020 study funded by the Gates Foundation found that in only two of five intervention districts did DFS utilisation reach the 50% threshold. The study concluded that while DFS might reduce the risk of iron deficiency, it did not significantly impact overall anaemia or iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) prevalence among women of reproductive age.
  • Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat: Despite claims of over 90% uptake after introducing DFS in 2018, NFHS-5 data for Madhya Pradesh showed an increase in anaemia among children (6 months to 5 years), rising from 69% to 73%.

The discrepancy in data is further highlighted by a study from Nutrition International, an NGO supporting DFS, which claimed a six-percentage point reduction in anaemia in specific districts. This contradicts broader state-level trends, suggesting that localised successes may not translate to systemic improvements.

Experts argue that the government's focus on fortification overlooks the multifaceted nature of anaemia. Evidence suggests that only about half of anaemia cases are caused by iron deficiency. The remainder are driven by a complex web of biological and socio-economic factors, including malaria, worm infestations, chronic infections, genetic conditions, and systemic issues such as adolescent pregnancy and under-nutrition.

Furthermore, the failure of existing targeted interventions suggests a deeper implementation crisis. Data from 2023-24 indicates that less than 38% of pregnant women consumed prescribed iron and folic acid supplements for the recommended 180 days, with even lower compliance in high-fertility states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Sylvia Karpagam and Dr Veena Shatrugna, a former deputy director of the National Institute of Nutrition, warn that universal fortification may lead to a waste of public funds-noting that billions of rupees have already been spent on rice fortification-while ignoring the root causes of food insecurity. They argue that focusing on fortification increases dependence on corporate suppliers and overlooks the necessity of improving food diversity, minimum wages, and land distribution to ensure sustainable nutritional sovereignty.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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