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Brazilian Chamber of Deputies prepares for intense debate over controversial fiscal bill

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Brazil's financial markets are signaling that the federal government's current fiscal adjustment package falls short of the threshold required to stabilize public debt. Investors argue that for the measures to generate a tangible impact on sovereign creditworthiness, total savings must reach 80 billion reais by 2027, a target that exceeds the government's own projections.

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The executive branch estimates that the basic text of Bill No. 299 of 2026, as approved by the Senate, will yield between 50 and 60 billion reais in savings by 2027. Market analysts, however, view this upper bound with skepticism, suggesting the actual outcome will likely fall below 60 billion reais. This gap implies that the current expense containment mechanism will not function at full capacity without supplementary fiscal tools.

The primary obstacle to expanding the fiscal maneuver is internal resistance within President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's governing coalition. The left-wing bloc, including deputies from the Workers' Party (PT) and Socialism and Liberty Party (Psol), warns that deeper spending cuts could stifle economic growth and elevate the risk of a recession in 2027. These legislators specifically point to potential constraints on funding for healthcare and education. Furthermore, the coalition is challenging the distribution of funds, questioning the logic of preserving approximately 61 billion reais in parliamentary amendments for discretionary spending while the broader economy is under a tightening regime.

Simultaneously, the adjustment mechanism is creating friction at the subnational level. Because the fiscal rules directly affect federal transfers to states and municipalities, regional entities are experiencing significant budgetary pressure. The National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) estimates that local budgets will lose 5 billion reais annually due to caps on pension compensation. Additionally, a proposal to temporarily reduce annual payments to states and municipalities under the Cindera Law from 4 billion reais to 1 billion reais between 2027 and 2030 represents a cumulative loss of 12 billion reais. The government has pledged to refund this amount in installments through 2037.

The divergence between the market's expectation of 80 billion reais and the government's offer of up to 60 billion reais maintains a zone of uncertainty for investors. As the Senate finalizes individual amendments, a process expected to conclude by November 17, the bill will move to the Chamber of Deputies. Its ultimate fate will hinge on the negotiations between Chamber Speaker Hugo Motta and Finance Minister Bruno Motta.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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