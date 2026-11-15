Uzbekistan Central Bank to Pre-Announce Utility Rate Hikes to Curb Inflation Shocks

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has proposed a mechanism for pre-announcing the timing and parameters of regulated utility rate hikes in its draft monetary and credit policy framework for 2027-2029. By signaling these adjustments in advance, the regulator aims to allow households and businesses to adjust their long-term spending plans, thereby reducing the shock to consumption prices for gas, heat, and electricity.

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This policy shift addresses a core macroeconomic tension in Uzbekistan: the need to finance the modernization of aging energy infrastructure while simultaneously containing business costs. The Central Bank assesses that raising tariffs to economically justified levels will inevitably pass through into higher prices for goods and services, creating a direct transmission channel from utility costs to broader inflation.

As of September 2025, annual inflation stood at 6.4%, with core inflation holding steady in the 5.5-5.7% range since March. However, 12-month consumer inflation expectations have reached 8.7%, a level that suggests the public is factoring in continued price increases. This behavioral shift poses a risk of self-fulfilling inflationary pressure unless counterbalanced by other economic factors.

Planned increases in tariffs for liquefied gas, hot water, and heating through the end of 2026 are calculated to add approximately 0.8 percentage points to annual inflation. Consequently, the Central Bank has raised its end-2026 inflation forecast from 6.5% to approximately 7%.

For 2027, the forecast projects inflation declining to 5% in the second half of the year. This reduction is driven largely by a statistical artifact known as the "high-base effect" rather than an immediate improvement in fundamental conditions. Because significant regulated price increases occurred in 2026, the year-over-year comparison in 2027 will measure against a higher baseline. This mathematically lowers the calculated inflation rate by 0.8-0.9 percentage points, even if nominal prices continue to rise at the same pace. The regulator expects inflation to stabilize around 5% during 2028-2029.

The baseline scenario assumes GDP growth of 7-7.5% in 2027 and 6.5-7.5% for 2028-2029, with the government budget deficit maintained at approximately 3% of GDP. Monetary policy is expected to ease gradually as inflationary pressure subsides. The real UZONIA rate-the short-term interbank lending rate-is projected to reach 6-7% in 2027 and 4-5% in subsequent periods. This easing is designed to stimulate economic activity, though the Central Bank explicitly warns of risks to this trajectory.

Key uncertainty factors include accelerated credit growth, rising global food prices, and oil price increases. Modeling indicates that if oil prices rise 25-30% above the baseline scenario, inflation could accelerate by 0.3-0.5 percentage points, while economic growth could slow by 0.3-0.4 percentage points. Beyond tariff adjustments, the draft policy outlines institutional reforms, including the development of a monetary policy strategy, improved bank liquidity management, and the expansion of the domestic currency market. These measures aim to build a more resilient macroeconomic infrastructure, ensuring that announced tariff changes do not trigger uncontrolled inflationary spirals.