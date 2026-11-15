World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Uzbekistan Central Bank to Pre-Announce Utility Rate Hikes to Curb Inflation Shocks

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has proposed a mechanism for pre-announcing the timing and parameters of regulated utility rate hikes in its draft monetary and credit policy framework for 2027-2029. By signaling these adjustments in advance, the regulator aims to allow households and businesses to adjust their long-term spending plans, thereby reducing the shock to consumption prices for gas, heat, and electricity.

Gas stove
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Gas stove

This policy shift addresses a core macroeconomic tension in Uzbekistan: the need to finance the modernization of aging energy infrastructure while simultaneously containing business costs. The Central Bank assesses that raising tariffs to economically justified levels will inevitably pass through into higher prices for goods and services, creating a direct transmission channel from utility costs to broader inflation.

As of September 2025, annual inflation stood at 6.4%, with core inflation holding steady in the 5.5-5.7% range since March. However, 12-month consumer inflation expectations have reached 8.7%, a level that suggests the public is factoring in continued price increases. This behavioral shift poses a risk of self-fulfilling inflationary pressure unless counterbalanced by other economic factors.

Planned increases in tariffs for liquefied gas, hot water, and heating through the end of 2026 are calculated to add approximately 0.8 percentage points to annual inflation. Consequently, the Central Bank has raised its end-2026 inflation forecast from 6.5% to approximately 7%.

For 2027, the forecast projects inflation declining to 5% in the second half of the year. This reduction is driven largely by a statistical artifact known as the "high-base effect" rather than an immediate improvement in fundamental conditions. Because significant regulated price increases occurred in 2026, the year-over-year comparison in 2027 will measure against a higher baseline. This mathematically lowers the calculated inflation rate by 0.8-0.9 percentage points, even if nominal prices continue to rise at the same pace. The regulator expects inflation to stabilize around 5% during 2028-2029.

The baseline scenario assumes GDP growth of 7-7.5% in 2027 and 6.5-7.5% for 2028-2029, with the government budget deficit maintained at approximately 3% of GDP. Monetary policy is expected to ease gradually as inflationary pressure subsides. The real UZONIA rate-the short-term interbank lending rate-is projected to reach 6-7% in 2027 and 4-5% in subsequent periods. This easing is designed to stimulate economic activity, though the Central Bank explicitly warns of risks to this trajectory.

Key uncertainty factors include accelerated credit growth, rising global food prices, and oil price increases. Modeling indicates that if oil prices rise 25-30% above the baseline scenario, inflation could accelerate by 0.3-0.5 percentage points, while economic growth could slow by 0.3-0.4 percentage points. Beyond tariff adjustments, the draft policy outlines institutional reforms, including the development of a monetary policy strategy, improved bank liquidity management, and the expansion of the domestic currency market. These measures aim to build a more resilient macroeconomic infrastructure, ensuring that announced tariff changes do not trigger uncontrolled inflationary spirals.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Now reading
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Health
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Business
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Popular
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets

A major shift in global energy logistics is unfolding as vessels alter their long-haul trajectories to bypass unforeseen regulatory barriers.

Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Earth likely made its own oceans during formation, not by comet bombardment
Complete lack of strategic agency: what prevents the Russian leadership from trusting Berlin now
Winter Windowsill Gardening: Let Humidity and Light, Not the Calendar, Guide Your Harvest Oksana Anikina Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects Alexander Shtorm Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff
Chicken and tomato cooking: professional techniques for balancing acidity in homemade sauces
Physicists Control a Single Atomic Nucleus Without Electron Mediation
Moscow provides free egg cryopreservation for women meeting medical criteria
Moscow provides free egg cryopreservation for women meeting medical criteria
Last materials
Over 50,000 people leave Tajikistan's Pamir region in four years
India Accelerates Border Infrastructure Along LAC Amidst Diplomatic Engagement With China
Tajik-Kazakh National Charged in US for Smuggling Migrants via Mexico
Singapore court charges five individuals and four firms over Nvidia chip export scheme to Malaysia
Bolivia Negotiates Direct Carbon Credit Payments for Indigenous Forest Guards
Singapore court sentences woman to 13 years for enabling child abuse
Achatina snail legal status explained: why Russia permits keeping giant mollusks as domestic pets
Bukit Batok residents turn grass patch into 300-square-metre community garden
Nature's grandest optical illusion: the truth about what lies beneath a polar bear's fur
Centrepoint rear block collective sale proceeds after objectors withdraw before High Court hearing
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.