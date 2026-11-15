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Bolivia Negotiates Direct Carbon Credit Payments for Indigenous Forest Guards

World

Bolivia's government has opened negotiations with Kawari Fund to structure a carbon credit market where revenue flows directly to the Indigenous communities responsible for forest conservation. The talks, held on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference, aim to establish a payment architecture that bypasses traditional intermediaries, ensuring that funds from the sale of carbon units land in the budgets of the Charua Yiambae Autonomous Indigenous Territory, the designated pilot region for the program.

Bolivia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EEJCC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Bolivia

Oscar Mario Justiniano, Bolivia's Minister of Sustainable Production, Environment, and Water Resources, reported on the advancement of the country's REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) initiative. While REDD+ generally attracts foreign capital by paying for verified reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation, this specific implementation focuses on altering the dependency chain: instead of creating a new reliance on external buyers through opaque middlemen, it seeks to create a direct financial link between carbon credit buyers and the local families acting as forest rangers. The project is currently in the mandatory consultation phase, a procedural step designed to secure the consent of local communities before large-scale environmental programming begins.

The core mechanism driving this policy move is the removal of the "middleman" variable in the transaction flow. Justiniano stated that the initiative's viability hinges on clear rules for buyers. The government is preparing a regulatory framework that excludes intermediaries, guaranteeing that the price paid for a ton of absorbed CO2 translates directly into household income for the Charua Yiambae community. Vanessa Jimenez, a representative of Kawari Fund, confirmed that this transparent accounting model aligns with the standards required by international investors. For the fund, the strategic goal is not merely a single transaction but the creation of a repeatable investment channel that can be showcased globally to attract further capital to Bolivia's green economy.

To ensure the economic claim of carbon absorption is legally and scientifically robust, technical verification has been assigned to the Friends of Nature Foundation (FAN) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (CI). These organizations will monitor forest health and verify carbon data. This independent validation is a critical bottleneck in the supply chain; without it, corporate buyers cannot legally record their purchases in their respective registries, rendering the credits untradeable. For the local leaders in Charua Yiambae, the agreement represents a shift from abstract environmental protection to a tangible economic resource, contingent on the economic benefit being visible and sustained for every participating family.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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