German Budget Committee Approves €10 Million for Civil Society in East Germany

The German Bundestag's Budget Committee has approved a €10 million allocation to support civil society in the new federal states in eastern Germany. This funding is included in the draft federal budget for 2027 and currently awaits final parliamentary approval.

The administration of this new program has been assigned to the Office of the Commissioner for the New States, led by Elizabeth Kaiser. Officials are currently developing the selection criteria and the mechanics for distributing funds to organizations.

This new financial instrument emerges from a shift in budgetary priorities. The traditional "Democratie leben” program, overseen by the Ministry for Family Affairs, faces a reduction of €20 million in the 2027 draft budget, bringing its total funding to €167 million. The €10 million earmarked for eastern regions will operate as a distinct instrument, directing resources specifically to local initiatives operating in resource-constrained conditions, rather than through general programs.

The government cites structural inequality as the rationale for establishing this separate channel of funding. Civil society in the former East Germany is financially weaker than in western regions, largely because local businesses and private foundations are less active in supporting public projects. Elizabeth Kaiser has stated that organizations promoting tolerance and social cohesion face a dual pressure of insufficient funding and external attacks. She described the federal infusion as a necessary "safety cushion” for defenders of democracy in these areas, noting that the program serves as a signal of support for those daily working to strengthen consensus and diversity in the eastern federal states.