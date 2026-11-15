Romania proposes progressive on-call pay reform for medical staff starting 2027

Romanian Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete has announced a comprehensive overhaul of the compensation structure for medical on-call shifts, with the reform scheduled to take effect in January 2027. The minister is currently in consultations with the Ministry of Finance to balance the budget and establish equitable coefficients for payments. Currently, healthcare workers receive remuneration for night shifts based on rates established in 2018, creating a significant disparity in staff income and turning the work into an exhausting process with inadequate financial return. The new rules aim to rectify this by linking payments to 2026 salary levels.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Paid medical services. Dental unit and doctor

The ministry proposes a progressive accrual system, where the rate for each subsequent on-call shift within a month will be higher than the previous one. The department acknowledges that the level of fatigue experienced by a doctor during their first shift differs significantly from that of the sixth, and that physical exhaustion should be compensated proportionally to the workload. Special attention is being paid to residents, with plans to include their on-call shift payments in the general system on par with practicing physicians. Exact parameters for surcharges for the second and third shifts of the month will be determined after consultations with the Ministry of Finance are concluded.

Alexandru Rogobete emphasized that saving on healthcare is a poor strategy. Previous abrupt spending cuts led to service disruptions in September, although authorities managed to cover the resulting deficit. The minister intends to act differently this time, prioritizing the sector's funding. In October, while in Iași, he confirmed his intention to launch support mechanisms for doctors within the first 90 days of the government's tenure to retain specialists in the system and reduce staff turnover.