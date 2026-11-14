PM Modi links India's space achievements to ancient astronomical traditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the integration of India's scientific advancements with its cultural and spiritual heritage, framing the country's current space achievements as a continuation of a long-standing intellectual tradition. During the inauguration of the COSMOS Planetarium at the University of Mysore campus in Mysuru, the Prime Minister noted that ancient Indian astronomers-including Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya, and Nilakantha Somayaji-conducted complex planetary calculations and astronomical observations long before the advent of modern instrumentation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yann Forget, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ The flag of India

A central theme of the Prime Minister's address was the transition of space technology from theoretical exploration to practical, ground-level application. He detailed a system where high-altitude satellite capabilities translate into direct socio-economic benefits for specific sectors of the Indian workforce. This implementation is evident in three primary areas:

Maritime Safety: The development of satellite communication systems by ISRO that provide fishermen with real-time storm alerts and monitoring for safe returns to shore.

The development of satellite communication systems by ISRO that provide fishermen with real-time storm alerts and monitoring for safe returns to shore. Logistics and Infrastructure: The collaboration between the Indian Railways and ISRO to implement a real-time train tracking system for public use.

The collaboration between the Indian Railways and ISRO to implement a real-time train tracking system for public use. Agricultural Risk Management: The integration of satellite data into the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana' to accurately estimate crop yields and streamline the processing of insurance claims for farmers.

The Prime Minister positioned the COSMOS Planetarium-India's first LED dome planetarium-and the Viveka Smaraka as complementary institutions. He argued that while one fosters spiritual introspection, the other encourages cosmic exploration, suggesting that science and spirituality in India do not operate in opposition but rather progress in tandem.

Regarding the structural evolution of India's scientific ecosystem, PM Modi highlighted the shift toward a more open space sector, which has enabled private companies and startups to enter the field. He linked this policy shift to the broader vision of "Jai Anusandhan" (Hail Research), building upon the previous slogans of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and "Jai Vigyan." He also noted recent milestones in satellite docking and the objective of sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS).

Parallel to these scientific developments, the Prime Minister addressed urban infrastructure growth by inaugurating the Pink Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro. This expansion marks a significant milestone in urban mobility, as Bengaluru becomes the third Indian city, following Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, to achieve a metro network exceeding 100 km. The new line is specifically designed to bridge connectivity gaps between major business, technology, and educational hubs in the city.

In acknowledging the institutional foundations of the region, the Prime Minister credited the Mysuru royal family for their historical role in fostering education, specifically citing the establishment of the University of Mysore and the land donation that facilitated the creation of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).