Uzbek Labor Migrants Shift from Remittances to Local Business Equity in Sirdaryo

In the Sirdaryo region of Uzbekistan, a trend is emerging where labor migrants are converting foreign earnings and technical skills into localized business equity. This shift is moving beyond simple remittance dependency toward the establishment of small-scale industrial and service enterprises, shifting the economic role of the returnee from a wage-earner to a local employer.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A young man with a notebook and a backpack is sitting on the street in Samarkand

From Remittances to Fixed Assets

The transition from migration to entrepreneurship is often driven by the accumulation of specific sectorial expertise and a targeted capital reserve. For instance, Temurbek Isaev, a resident of Mirzaabad, spent ten years working in the poultry industry in Russia. This period served as both a source of vocational training and capital accumulation. Upon his return, Isaev utilized his savings to purchase land via auction and establish a family poultry farm. The operation now manages a cycle of up to 6,000 birds per year (rotating 2,500 birds six times annually), generating an average monthly income of 20 to 30 million soums.

Leveraging State Credit and Technical Skill

While some entrepreneurs rely solely on personal savings, others integrate foreign experience with local financial instruments. Nodir Mullaev, who worked in livestock farming in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, returned to the Sirdaryo district to open an automotive service center. In this case, the personal capital gathered abroad acted as a catalyst for securing a 100-million soum preferential loan through the assistance of local administration (the governor's assistant). This combination of personal equity and state credit enabled the launch of four workshops, providing employment for six local youths.

The Scale of Repatriation and Employment

The systemic impact of this trend is reflected in the employment statistics of the Sirdaryo district. According to Nurali Mirzaev, head of the department for poverty reduction and employment assistance, 3,648 migrants returned to the district in 2026, with over 2,700 of them successfully securing employment or starting businesses. In the "Oqibat" community alone, 89 citizens returned from abroad.

Local authorities are specifically targeting migrants earning less than $1,000 per month, presenting them with the available entrepreneurial opportunities and incentives to relocate their economic activity back to Uzbekistan. This strategy aims to convert the "human capital" acquired abroad-modern work methods and professional skills-into a competitive advantage for the local economy.

National Trends in Labor Repatriation

The Sirdaryo cases mirror a broader national movement; since the beginning of the year, over one million citizens have returned to Uzbekistan. These returnees bring diverse expertise in construction, logistics, industry, and services. The objective for the state is to ensure that the experience gained in foreign labor markets becomes the foundation for sustainable, home-based entrepreneurship rather than a temporary transition between jobs.