Kazakhstan considers Kostanay region as potential site for third nuclear power plant

Kazakhstan is evaluating the potential for a third nuclear power plant in the Kostanay region, specifically targeting the banks of the Tobol River. Almasadam Satkaliev, chairman of the Agency for Atomic Energy, confirmed the site is being considered based on recommendations from the system operator KEGOC to secure necessary cooling water for reactors in a high-consumption region. Additional site assessments are planned for Kurchatov in Eastern Kazakhstan and the Caspian coast in Western Kazakhstan.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Valentina Etka is licensed under All rights reserved A nuclear power plant with cooling towers and a large‑scale electrical substation

The current infrastructure plan involves two distinct consortia. A Chinese-led group headed by CNNC intends to construct two plants with a capacity of 2.4 GW each, with proposed locations in the Kostanay region and near the village of Ulken. Separately, a consortium led by Rosatom is planning a 2.4 GW plant near Ulken, scheduled for launch by 2035-2036. While the estimated cost for the Rosatom project is $15 billion, former First Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar noted the budget could increase by 50% during the design and construction phases.

The project in Ulken is expected to shift local demographics, increasing the village population from 2,500 to 33,000 to accommodate 15,000 specialists and their families.

Fuel supply capabilities vary by reactor design. Kazatomprom already produces heat-generating assemblies (TVS) in Ust-Kamenogorsk based on French designs for Chinese plants, which are compatible with the CNNC projects. However, the Ulba Metallurgical Plant indicated that adjusting production lines for the specific TVS design required for a single Rosatom facility in Balkhash is economically impractical. To manage energy security, Kazakhstan aims to establish a strategic nuclear fuel reserve of at least 150,000 tons of uranium by the end of 2027.