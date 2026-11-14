Uzbekistan launches pilot artificial glacier project in Qashqadaryo Province

In Qashqadaryo Province, Uzbekistan has trialed a low-energy solution to its growing water scarcity: an artificial glacier that captures and stores water during the winter months, releasing it gradually as temperatures rise in spring. The pilot project, established in January 2026 in the Sarchashma mahalla of Shahrisabz district, has produced approximately 800 cubic meters of ice. According to local officials, the resulting meltwater has already supplied around 60 households, providing a tangible example of how passive water storage can mitigate seasonal deficits.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved A mountain landscape with a glacier

A Passive System Without Electrical Dependence

The technology, based on the Ice Stupa method, relies on natural physics rather than mechanical infrastructure. The system directs water from a natural source upward through pipes using gravity and natural pressure, eliminating the need for electric pumps. At the top, the water is sprayed into the frigid winter air. The fine droplets freeze upon contact with the cold, slowly accumulating into a conical ice structure. This process requires no external electrical power, a critical factor in a region where energy costs and grid reliability can constrain agricultural and municipal operations.

Addressing Structural Water Deficits

The initiative addresses a fundamental mismatch in Uzbekistan's hydrological cycle: the peak demand for water occurs during the warm, dry summer months, while significant water availability often exists in the winter. By converting winter water into ice, the project effectively shifts supply to match demand. The slow melting rate of the glacier allows for a controlled, sustained release of water, which is then directed toward orchards, household plots, and other economic uses. This method offers a decentralized, localized approach to water management that complements, rather than replaces, large-scale reservoir infrastructure.

Institutional Support and Broader Context

The project was developed by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), with financial support from the Global Environment Facility. The results were presented at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, highlighting the project's relevance to global climate adaptation strategies. In February 2026, the committee reported the construction of four such structures in Sarchashma, signaling an expansion of the pilot scale. Officials indicated that the technology is being evaluated for potential deployment in other pre-mountainous regions of Uzbekistan facing similar water constraints.

Macroeconomic Implications of Scarcity

The urgency of such innovations is underscored by long-term projections. Forecasts suggest that by 2050, Uzbekistan's available water resources could decline by 30-40%, while the demand for irrigation water is expected to increase by approximately 25%. This projected imbalance could result in a water deficit of up to 15 billion cubic meters. In this context, the Sarchashma experiment is not merely a local adaptation measure but a test case for scalable, low-cost strategies to preserve agricultural productivity and household water security under tightening resource constraints. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev previously called for Central Asian nations to unite in addressing droughts and glacial retreat, framing water security as a regional priority that requires both technological innovation and coordinated policy responses.