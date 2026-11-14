World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Singapore Prison Service formalizes recovery programme for etomidate abuse victims

World » Asia » Singapore

Access to specialized addiction recovery for users of etomidate-a powerful anaesthetic frequently found in illicit "Kpod" vapes-has been formalized through a new correctional programme developed by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS). The intervention was established following the legal classification of etomidate as a Class C controlled drug on September 1, 2025, creating a specific regulatory trigger for the development of targeted psychological support.

Mechanism of the Intervention

The programme consists of a 10-session psychological framework designed to transition users from substance abuse to stability. Rather than relying on general addiction protocols, the SPS developed this specific curriculum to address the unique behavioral profiles of etomidate abusers. The service mechanism focuses on three primary pillars: analyzing the drivers and consequences of etomidate use, creating actionable plans to break the addiction cycle, and strengthening the individual's social and personal capital to prevent relapse.

Eligibility and Participation

Participation is tied to the correctional system, targeting individuals identified as etomidate abusers within the purview of the Singapore Prison Service. The programme transitioned from development to implementation in November 2025. By October 1, 2026, 67 individuals had completed the programme, marking the initial phase of delivered access to this evidence-based psychological intervention.

Institutional Context

The rapid deployment of the programme was made possible by integrating existing SPS research on addiction with new data on the "Kpod" crisis of 2025. This institutional approach allows the state to align legal enforcement-such as the classification of a new controlled substance-with a corresponding social service, ensuring that the legal penalty is accompanied by a practical mechanism for recovery.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
Singapore
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Business
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Popular
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?

Lithuania has delivered a specific list of requirements to Beijing, stating that the fulfillment of these conditions is a prerequisite for normalizing diplomatic ties.

Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
American Cancer Society Shifts Prostate Screening from Shared Decision to Direct Testing Directive
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
Thailand's 2027 Travel Fee: Why Catalog Prices Won't Include This New 450-Baht Cost Alexander Shtorm Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Relocates to Military Base Following Direct Threats
Germany Approves Record €560.9 Billion 2027 Budget Plan
Germany Approves Record €560.9 Billion 2027 Budget Plan
Last materials
Singapore Prison Service formalizes recovery programme for etomidate abuse victims
Pattaya Tour Boat Collision Injures Nine as Vessel Sinks Rapidly
Kazakhstan considers Kostanay region as potential site for third nuclear power plant
Pope Francis warns of ecological injustice caused by rapid technological and energy expansion
Seychelles Flights Continue After Etihad Shift to Partner
Heartbreaking cries in the shelter: how a senior dog survived the loss of her only home and family
Thailand's 2027 Travel Fee: Why Catalog Prices Won't Include This New 450-Baht Cost
Mercedes-Benz Freezes German Capacity Expansion Amid Order-Book and Cost Squeeze
KiwiSaver hardship withdrawals rise to $443.6 million
Bucharest Unirii Square reconstruction scheduled for completion by the end of 2026
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.