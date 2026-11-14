Singapore Prison Service formalizes recovery programme for etomidate abuse victims

Access to specialized addiction recovery for users of etomidate-a powerful anaesthetic frequently found in illicit "Kpod" vapes-has been formalized through a new correctional programme developed by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS). The intervention was established following the legal classification of etomidate as a Class C controlled drug on September 1, 2025, creating a specific regulatory trigger for the development of targeted psychological support.

Mechanism of the Intervention

The programme consists of a 10-session psychological framework designed to transition users from substance abuse to stability. Rather than relying on general addiction protocols, the SPS developed this specific curriculum to address the unique behavioral profiles of etomidate abusers. The service mechanism focuses on three primary pillars: analyzing the drivers and consequences of etomidate use, creating actionable plans to break the addiction cycle, and strengthening the individual's social and personal capital to prevent relapse.

Eligibility and Participation

Participation is tied to the correctional system, targeting individuals identified as etomidate abusers within the purview of the Singapore Prison Service. The programme transitioned from development to implementation in November 2025. By October 1, 2026, 67 individuals had completed the programme, marking the initial phase of delivered access to this evidence-based psychological intervention.

Institutional Context

The rapid deployment of the programme was made possible by integrating existing SPS research on addiction with new data on the "Kpod" crisis of 2025. This institutional approach allows the state to align legal enforcement-such as the classification of a new controlled substance-with a corresponding social service, ensuring that the legal penalty is accompanied by a practical mechanism for recovery.