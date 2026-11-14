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Top Line Raises Visayas Fuel Storage Capacity to 30 Million Liters in 2027

World

Fuel prices in the Philippines may see further declines in the coming weeks following a softening of global oil markets. Eugene Eric Lapasaran Lima, Chairman and CEO of Top Line Business Development Corp., projects that diesel prices could drop an additional 4-5 pesos per liter next week. Following a previous 6-peso decrease, total price reductions over two weeks could reach 20 pesos per liter if current market trends persist.

The decline in oil prices
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The decline in oil prices

The domestic market remains highly sensitive to global product prices, the peso-to-dollar exchange rate, and logistics costs, as the Philippines imports nearly all of its fuel consumption. Currency depreciation and geopolitical tensions in key maritime corridors impact import costs through increased insurance premiums and freight rates.

To mitigate price volatility and enhance energy security in the Visayas region, Top Line is expanding its logistics infrastructure. The company is restoring the acquired Ludo facility, which is expected to be operational by mid-to-late 2027. Once active, Ludo will provide 30 million liters of storage capacity, increasing Top Line's current capacity from 10 million liters. This facility will serve as the first component of the Top Line Energy Complex, a strategic fuel storage and distribution hub.

Financial results for the first nine months of 2026 show a 77.2% increase in net profit to 194.22 million pesos, with consolidated revenue rising from 3.09 billion to 6.42 billion pesos compared to the same period last year.

Top Line plans to double its service station network from 25 to 50 by the end of 2026. The company is diversifying its service offerings with automated car washes, roadside retail partnerships, and electric vehicle charging stations. To manage sourcing from Singapore, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, Top Line has established its own trading house in Singapore.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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