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Cebu province evaluates 17 rivers for bulk water supply as El Niño effects persist

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The Cebu Provincial Inter-LGU Waterworks System Office (Cpiwso) is evaluating at least 17 rivers across the province to determine their viability as bulk water sources. The move comes as the province prepares for increasing water demand and potential shortages driven by an ongoing El Niño phenomenon, which is forecast to peak by the end of 2026 and persist through the first half of 2027.

Water shortage
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Water shortage

During a Provincial Board budget hearing on November 11, 2026, Cpiwso head Aldrin Barade explained that the office is currently inventorying major rivers to assess their long-term yield and reliability. Barade noted that the province currently lacks the technical equipment for comprehensive monitoring, emphasizing that a definitive assessment requires daily data collection over a one-to-two-year cycle to account for seasonal fluctuations, particularly during the dry season.

Shift to systematic monitoring

To address this data gap, Governor Pamela Baricuatro has approved the establishment of a Water Resources Monitoring Network. This project will involve consultancy services to conduct feasibility studies on potential water sources for the province's long-term needs.

While the administration of former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia had previously identified potential water sources for the bulk water system, Barade clarified that those earlier assessments relied on single-measurement data. The new proposed network aims to transition to regular monitoring to establish the consistent volume of water each source can provide.

The provincial government's bulk water system project targets several LGUs, including San Fernando, Argao, Barili, Boljoon, Oslob, Samboan, Alcoy, Alegria, Badian, Dalaguete, Tuburan, Asturias, Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Sogod, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, and Santander.

Catchment strategies and infrastructure

Provincial Board Member Stanley Caminero has recommended expanding the inventory to include water catchment areas. He suggested the use of reservoirs and geomembrane liners to collect rainwater, arguing that developing alternative sources for agriculture and livestock would prevent the over-reliance on springs, which are critical for human consumption during periods of water scarcity.

The province currently operates two bulk water systems in Moalboal and Carmen. Between January and October 2026, the Moalboal system generated P34.35 million in revenue, while the Carmen system generated P2.6 million.

Budget and expansion

Cpiwso, which became an independent operational entity this year after being moved from the Provincial Engineering Office, has proposed a budget of P80.704 million for 2027 to support its expanding operations. In addition to the existing systems, three new water systems in Barili, Malabuyoc, and Tabogon are slated for completion next year.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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