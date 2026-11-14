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Pope Francis warns of ecological injustice caused by rapid technological and energy expansion

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The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has created a divide between the visible efficiency of the technology and the invisible environmental and social costs borne by the marginalized. While AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini provide instant access to vast amounts of information, the infrastructure sustaining these systems relies on resources that often compete with the basic survival needs of the poor.

A team of open‑source AI developers in a hackerspace, working at a table with electronics
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
A team of open‑source AI developers in a hackerspace, working at a table with electronics

The environmental footprint of AI is centered on the operation of massive data centers. These facilities require immense amounts of energy and water for cooling, which contributes to carbon dioxide emissions and strains local natural resources. In regions where water scarcity is already a critical issue, the diversion of water to sustain AI infrastructure can directly impact the livelihoods of those who depend on these resources for farming and daily survival.

The Technocratic Paradigm and Ecological Injustice

This systemic imbalance mirrors the concerns raised in Pope Francis' encyclical Laudato Si, which highlights ecological injustice. The Pope observes that the world's poorest populations often suffer the most from global warming and pollution, despite contributing the least to the causes of these crises. This pattern extends to AI, where the benefits of high-tech efficiency are concentrated in wealthy nations and corporations, while the ecological burdens-such as increased air pollution from cheap fossil fuels used to power data centers-are felt in less developed areas.

Pope Leo XIV further warns against an uncritical embrace of the "technocratic paradigm," noting that the drive for efficiency frequently overlooks the heavy demand AI places on natural resources. The pursuit of technological advancement, when detached from ethical consideration, risks exacerbating the disparity between those who utilize the technology and those who endure its environmental fallout.

Economic Power and Democratic Risk

Beyond the environmental impact, AI poses a risk to social justice by amplifying the power of those who already hold economic and technical dominance. Because AI systems require vast amounts of data and capital, the ability to shape information and steer economic dynamics is concentrated within small, influential groups.

This concentration of power has direct implications for governance and democratic processes. By controlling the patterns of information and consumption, these entities can influence public opinion and electoral outcomes. With the 2028 elections approaching, the capacity for AI to manipulate democratic exercises remains a critical concern, shifting the technology from a tool of convenience to a potential instrument for undermining social solidarity and institutional fairness.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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