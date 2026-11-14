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Bucharest Unirii Square reconstruction scheduled for completion by the end of 2026

World

Bucharest is replacing the structural slab of Unirii Square, a reinforced concrete platform that separates the road and park surfaces from underground utilities and transport hubs. The existing structure, nearly a century old, reached a state of critical deterioration requiring full demolition.

Repair of the sidewalk in the park
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Repair of the sidewalk in the park

According to Daniel Bălăcăruș, Mayor of the 4th Sector, the concrete pouring phase is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. The contractor consortium-Construcții Erbașu, Bog'Art, and Concrete & Design Solutions-has completed 15 of the 19 planned sections, along with the foundation and over 75% of the load-bearing beams.

The completion of the concrete framework does not equate to immediate operational status. While the core structure is expected by year-end, full restoration of unrestricted traffic is slated for the first half of 2027, following the installation of road surfacing and pedestrian paths.

The final phase in 2027 includes the restoration of Unirii Park greenery, the relocation and reactivation of artesian fountains by operator Apa Nova, and the final landscaping of pedestrian areas.

Funded through the Anghel Saligny state investment program, the project is synchronized with the installation of bypass pipelines for the Dâmbovița River to mitigate flooding risks for the new structure.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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