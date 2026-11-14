Uzbekistan Approves Plan to Establish Independent Media Ombudsman and Electronic Registry

Uzbekistan is revising its mechanisms for protecting the rights of journalists and bloggers after ranking 147th out of 180 countries in the 2026 press freedom index with a score of 34.95. A plan approved by the Senate Chamber addresses shortcomings identified by international experts, specifically high state control, economic pressure on media, and the limited development of private television.

Photo: adrastravel.com by Alexandra Kim, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Uzbekistan

The proposed reforms include studying the creation of an independent media ombudsman and establishing an open electronic registry of administrative and criminal cases involving media representatives. This registry will document court decisions and sentences, with data collection handled by the General Prosecutor's Office, the Supreme Court, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The data collection is slated for completion by February 2027, with the registry launching in May. The process will also examine the restoration of rights for journalists previously imprisoned.

To provide legal support, the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan will offer free initial consultations to all media workers, regardless of membership, with subsidized legal counsel available in specific cases.

State agencies plan to implement standardized openness requirements, where the performance of department heads will be measured by the accessibility of information for the press. The government also intends to conduct surveys on self-censorship and pressure on journalists and develop transparent rules for the distribution of state advertising contracts. Currently, non-state media accounts for 67% of the media landscape in Uzbekistan.