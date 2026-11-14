World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Uzbekistan Approves Plan to Establish Independent Media Ombudsman and Electronic Registry

World

Uzbekistan is revising its mechanisms for protecting the rights of journalists and bloggers after ranking 147th out of 180 countries in the 2026 press freedom index with a score of 34.95. A plan approved by the Senate Chamber addresses shortcomings identified by international experts, specifically high state control, economic pressure on media, and the limited development of private television.

Uzbekistan
Photo: adrastravel.com by Alexandra Kim, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Uzbekistan

The proposed reforms include studying the creation of an independent media ombudsman and establishing an open electronic registry of administrative and criminal cases involving media representatives. This registry will document court decisions and sentences, with data collection handled by the General Prosecutor's Office, the Supreme Court, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The data collection is slated for completion by February 2027, with the registry launching in May. The process will also examine the restoration of rights for journalists previously imprisoned.

To provide legal support, the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan will offer free initial consultations to all media workers, regardless of membership, with subsidized legal counsel available in specific cases.

State agencies plan to implement standardized openness requirements, where the performance of department heads will be measured by the accessibility of information for the press. The government also intends to conduct surveys on self-censorship and pressure on journalists and develop transparent rules for the distribution of state advertising contracts. Currently, non-state media accounts for 67% of the media landscape in Uzbekistan.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Columnists
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Uzbek Labor Migrants Shift from Remittances to Local Business Equity in Sirdaryo
Uzbekistan
Uzbek Labor Migrants Shift from Remittances to Local Business Equity in Sirdaryo
Chicken and tomato cooking: professional techniques for balancing acidity in homemade sauces
Recipes & Food
Chicken and tomato cooking: professional techniques for balancing acidity in homemade sauces
Popular
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?

Lithuania has delivered a specific list of requirements to Beijing, stating that the fulfillment of these conditions is a prerequisite for normalizing diplomatic ties.

Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
American Cancer Society Shifts Prostate Screening from Shared Decision to Direct Testing Directive
Cell signals in mice explain how the brain learns to like bitter tastes Alexander Shtorm Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Relocates to Military Base Following Direct Threats
US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons
US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons
Last materials
Uzbekistan Approves Plan to Establish Independent Media Ombudsman and Electronic Registry
US-registered site operates as local New Zealand business, research shows
Cebu province evaluates 17 rivers for bulk water supply as El Niño effects persist
Uzbekistan National Statistical Committee reports urban population increased to 54.5 percent
Clean TV Remotes with Isopropyl Alcohol and Soap, Not Acetone
Complete lack of strategic agency: what prevents the Russian leadership from trusting Berlin now
Timing the Steam: Cooking Alaska Pollock in a Multicooker
2026/27 Fashion: Red Sweater as a Functional Neutral in Urban Wardrobes
The pet refuses to sleep without its favorite toy: experts explained what truly drives this choice
Vinegar in the Rinse Cycle Reduces Hard Water Mineral Buildup
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.