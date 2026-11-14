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Complete lack of strategic agency: what prevents the Russian leadership from trusting Berlin now

World

The likelihood of a personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz remains low due to a lack of strategic agency among European politicians, according to Vladimir Lepikhin, Director General of the EAEU Institute.

Friedrich Merz
Photo: The website of the German parliament
Friedrich Merz

Speaking to Pravda.Ru, Lepikhin stated that current European elites lack the status required to act as equal partners in a dialogue with the Kremlin. While the German government has declared its openness to contacts with Moscow-and government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius noted that consultations in Abu Dhabi between the EU and U. S. established basic principles for settlement-these theoretical foundations have not translated into a diplomatic opening for Merz.

Lepikhin identified the primary obstacle as the absence of European figures who are both acceptable to Russia and possess actual decision-making authority. He pointed to the positions of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas as fundamentally hostile, rendering meetings with them unacceptable to Moscow.

Initiatives from individual leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz, have not received a response from the Kremlin. Lepikhin argued that Putin would not meet Merz because the level of representation is insufficient. A meeting would only be plausible if the European Union designated a representative acceptable to the Russian side.

The expert highlighted that recent talks in Abu Dhabi demonstrated the factual exclusion of Europe from the decision-making process regarding Ukraine. According to Lepikhin, U. S. moderators coordinated with Russia to omit European representatives, underscoring a lack of negotiating capacity that has persisted for 12 years.

"Currently, there is no politician in Europe comparable in status to Putin," Lepikhin noted, stating that Russia is discussing the Ukrainian issue exclusively with the U. S., which also acts as a mediator with Kyiv.

Even in the event of a collective European initiative, Lepikhin expects Moscow to maintain a pause rather than engage in immediate contact. This dynamic is further complicated by a broader EU crisis and the increasing financial burden of aid to Ukraine, which he suggests is fueling internal divisions within the bloc.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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