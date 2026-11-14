World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Uzbekistan National Statistical Committee reports urban population increased to 54.5 percent

World

Uzbekistan's demographic profile has shifted following a revision of national census data, primarily altering the balance between urban and rural populations. According to updated figures from the National Statistical Committee, the share of residents living in cities was adjusted upward from 50.9% to 54.5%. This recalibration places the urban population at 21.28 million, compared to 17.77 million in rural areas, resulting in a numerical difference of 3.51 million people. The committee clarified that this change in the urban share stems from refined calculations rather than a mass physical migration of residents from villages to cities.

Bukhara, Uzbekistan
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Bukhara, Uzbekistan

The country's total population as of January 15, 2026, was recorded at 39.05 million, an increase of 810,600 from previous estimates. Earlier data, dated October 1, 2026, had placed the total above 39.5 million. The revision also impacted key demographic indicators: the average age of the population stood at 29.6 years, while life expectancy at birth rose from 75.4 to 76.4 years.

The age structure of the population is distributed as follows: 55.7% are of working age, 32% are below working age, and 12.3% are above working age. At the time of the census, approximately 2.09 million individuals were temporarily absent from their permanent places of residence, with the majority cited as being away for work or education.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
World
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Uzbek Labor Migrants Shift from Remittances to Local Business Equity in Sirdaryo
Uzbekistan
Uzbek Labor Migrants Shift from Remittances to Local Business Equity in Sirdaryo
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
Singapore
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
Popular
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?

Lithuania has delivered a specific list of requirements to Beijing, stating that the fulfillment of these conditions is a prerequisite for normalizing diplomatic ties.

Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
American Cancer Society Shifts Prostate Screening from Shared Decision to Direct Testing Directive
Cell signals in mice explain how the brain learns to like bitter tastes Alexander Shtorm Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Relocates to Military Base Following Direct Threats
US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons
US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons
Last materials
Uzbekistan Approves Plan to Establish Independent Media Ombudsman and Electronic Registry
US-registered site operates as local New Zealand business, research shows
Cebu province evaluates 17 rivers for bulk water supply as El Niño effects persist
Uzbekistan National Statistical Committee reports urban population increased to 54.5 percent
Clean TV Remotes with Isopropyl Alcohol and Soap, Not Acetone
Complete lack of strategic agency: what prevents the Russian leadership from trusting Berlin now
Timing the Steam: Cooking Alaska Pollock in a Multicooker
2026/27 Fashion: Red Sweater as a Functional Neutral in Urban Wardrobes
The pet refuses to sleep without its favorite toy: experts explained what truly drives this choice
Vinegar in the Rinse Cycle Reduces Hard Water Mineral Buildup
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.