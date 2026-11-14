Uzbekistan National Statistical Committee reports urban population increased to 54.5 percent

Uzbekistan's demographic profile has shifted following a revision of national census data, primarily altering the balance between urban and rural populations. According to updated figures from the National Statistical Committee, the share of residents living in cities was adjusted upward from 50.9% to 54.5%. This recalibration places the urban population at 21.28 million, compared to 17.77 million in rural areas, resulting in a numerical difference of 3.51 million people. The committee clarified that this change in the urban share stems from refined calculations rather than a mass physical migration of residents from villages to cities.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Bukhara, Uzbekistan

The country's total population as of January 15, 2026, was recorded at 39.05 million, an increase of 810,600 from previous estimates. Earlier data, dated October 1, 2026, had placed the total above 39.5 million. The revision also impacted key demographic indicators: the average age of the population stood at 29.6 years, while life expectancy at birth rose from 75.4 to 76.4 years.

The age structure of the population is distributed as follows: 55.7% are of working age, 32% are below working age, and 12.3% are above working age. At the time of the census, approximately 2.09 million individuals were temporarily absent from their permanent places of residence, with the majority cited as being away for work or education.