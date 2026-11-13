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SANDF investigated Umkhombe Marine before Mapisa-Nqakula contact

World » Africa » South Africa

Testimony presented in the Pretoria High Court indicates that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had initiated a formal investigation into military contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndlovu and her firm, Umkhombe Marine, before the company's interaction with former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Retired SANDF General Sandile Sizani testified that in 2016, he received instructions from the then-SANDF Chief, General Shoke, to conduct a discreet investigation into Umkhombe Marine. This directive was prompted by a whistleblower who sought confidentiality regarding the firm's operations.

Institutional Findings and Procedural Red Flags

General Sizani stated that his investigation uncovered specific irregularities concerning a military tender and a breach of protocol at the Waterkloof Air Force Base. According to the testimony, Umkhombe Marine claimed to have chartered an aircraft for the repatriation of materials from abroad; however, evidence established that the aircraft had landed at the Waterkloof base days before the relevant tender had been discussed.

Following these findings, General Shoke instructed Sizani to transfer the investigation to the military police. Sizani testified that despite providing documentation he believed warranted immediate arrests, no such actions were taken. This lack of institutional response led Sizani to question the former minister three months later regarding the status of the case.

Legal Framework and Current Status

These proceedings are part of a larger criminal trial in which Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering. The state's case alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited illicit payments from Ntsondwa-Ndlovu between 2016 and 2019.

The court continues to hear evidence, with further witnesses scheduled to testify to establish the timeline of institutional knowledge and the subsequent exercise of ministerial authority.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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