Commerce Secretary Lutnick to Testify on AI Chip Export Oversight

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10, a scheduling decision that places the department's export control processes under direct legislative inquiry. According to a U. S. official, the testimony request follows intensified scrutiny regarding the department's oversight of advanced AI chip exports, a process complicated by the recent resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The core of the congressional interest lies in the procedural handling of Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based entity. Members of the Senate Banking Committee, including Republican Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana, are seeking to understand why the department has not added Megaspeed to the Entity List, a regulatory mechanism that restricts access to controlled technologies such as advanced AI chips. Banks asserted that the department appears to have utilized regulatory gaps to permit chip sales that align with a policy objective of preventing such transfers to China.

The institutional tension is further defined by the roles of other executive branch agencies in the decision-making process. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the Treasury Department, the Department of War, the U. S. Trade Representative, and the State Department had advocated for listing Megaspeed on the Entity List for months. Bessent emphasized that while multiple agencies supported the restriction, the authority to execute the final designation rests exclusively with the Commerce Department. "Commerce has the pen,” Bessent told CNBC, directing questions about internal processing delays toward the department's leadership rather than suggesting a broader executive branch disagreement.

The background to this procedural dispute involves allegations that Megaspeed facilitated the diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China, bypassing existing export bans. The company was previously led by Alice Huang, whom U. S. government authorities suspect of espionage and who had a personal relationship with Jensen Huang. As Lutnick prepares to testify, the focus remains on the specific administrative mechanisms and internal timelines that governed the department's response to these suspected export violations.