World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Philippines and UAE cooperate to track down suspects involved in multi-million visa fraud
Chukotka's 42% Top-Tier Salary Share Reflects Structural Necessity, Not Affluence
Russia's Gas Exports to Uzbekistan Rise 15% Amid Central Asia Pipeline Reversal
Cyber Security Agency of Singapore identifies rise in opportunistic attacks on medical clinics
Your living room is a hunting ground: why household items trigger an unstoppable feline drive
Kyrgyzstan Law No. 152 Mandates Private Sector Wage Indexation
Philippine government agencies face systemic cyber vulnerabilities as DILG reports new leak
Uzbekian culture and arts workers eligible for state housing subsidy under new decree
ASEAN-Korea Officials Begin Building Shared Digital Tools for Travelers

Simplify Group opens AI engineering hub in Hyderabad, targets 1,000 jobs in two years

World

Simplify Group™ has expanded its operational footprint in India with the inauguration of a new AI Engineering and Innovation Center in Hyderabad. The facility serves as a consolidated technical hub for three of the group's entities: Simplify Alpha™, Simplify Healthcare®, and SimplifyX™, marking the group's first strategic entry into the southern Indian market.

Futuristic brain
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Futuristic brain

The center was officially opened on November 9 by Sridhar Babu Duddilla, the Telangana Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs. The establishment aims to scale the group's engineering capacity, specifically focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence within complex business operations and payer technology.

From an operational standpoint, the Hyderabad center is designed to synchronize three distinct service models under one roof to facilitate knowledge exchange while maintaining separate customer focuses:

  • Simplify Alpha™: Operates via a "Solutions as a Service" (SolaaS) model, combining AI-driven automation with human operational accountability to manage payer outcomes.
  • Simplify Healthcare®: Focuses on the Payer AI Platform, automating workflows across five core domains: benefits, provider management, claims, customer experience, and performance intelligence.
  • SimplifyX™: Provides AI-native services geared toward application modernization and software delivery, primarily for the banking, lending, insurance, and investment sectors.

The choice of Hyderabad is strategic, leveraging the city's established healthcare and life sciences ecosystem to align with the group's specialization in payer technology. The facility is not merely a satellite office but a delivery and innovation base intended to bridge the gap between technical development and practical business application.

In terms of scale and growth, Simplify Group™ has announced a clear workforce expansion target: the company plans to grow the center's staff to 1,000 professionals over the next two years. This expansion follows the group's existing presence in Pune and Mumbai, completing a three-city network intended to tap into India's diverse pool of AI and data engineering talent.

The inauguration was attended by high-level diplomatic and industrial representatives, including U. S. Consul General Laura Williams, signaling the cross-border nature of the technology transfer and the group's intent to develop global solutions from its Indian bases.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Animal
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
World
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines

Kremlin concludes consultations with US negotiators on Ukraine, with Putin rejecting immediate European participation in the process and reasserting claims over four Ukrainian regions as a precondition for talks.

Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Free Gambling Addiction Treatment in State Clinics Begins September 2026 Alexander Shtorm Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Last materials
Philippines and UAE cooperate to track down suspects involved in multi-million visa fraud
Chukotka's 42% Top-Tier Salary Share Reflects Structural Necessity, Not Affluence
Russia's Gas Exports to Uzbekistan Rise 15% Amid Central Asia Pipeline Reversal
Cyber Security Agency of Singapore identifies rise in opportunistic attacks on medical clinics
Your living room is a hunting ground: why household items trigger an unstoppable feline drive
Kyrgyzstan Law No. 152 Mandates Private Sector Wage Indexation
Philippine government agencies face systemic cyber vulnerabilities as DILG reports new leak
Uzbekian culture and arts workers eligible for state housing subsidy under new decree
ASEAN-Korea Officials Begin Building Shared Digital Tools for Travelers
76% of Filipinos increase wellness activity, but only 58% report physical health gains
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.