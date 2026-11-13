Simplify Group opens AI engineering hub in Hyderabad, targets 1,000 jobs in two years

Simplify Group™ has expanded its operational footprint in India with the inauguration of a new AI Engineering and Innovation Center in Hyderabad. The facility serves as a consolidated technical hub for three of the group's entities: Simplify Alpha™, Simplify Healthcare ® , and SimplifyX™, marking the group's first strategic entry into the southern Indian market.

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The center was officially opened on November 9 by Sridhar Babu Duddilla, the Telangana Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs. The establishment aims to scale the group's engineering capacity, specifically focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence within complex business operations and payer technology.

From an operational standpoint, the Hyderabad center is designed to synchronize three distinct service models under one roof to facilitate knowledge exchange while maintaining separate customer focuses:

Simplify Alpha™: Operates via a "Solutions as a Service" (SolaaS) model, combining AI-driven automation with human operational accountability to manage payer outcomes.

Operates via a "Solutions as a Service" (SolaaS) model, combining AI-driven automation with human operational accountability to manage payer outcomes. Simplify Healthcare ® : Focuses on the Payer AI Platform, automating workflows across five core domains: benefits, provider management, claims, customer experience, and performance intelligence.

Focuses on the Payer AI Platform, automating workflows across five core domains: benefits, provider management, claims, customer experience, and performance intelligence. SimplifyX™: Provides AI-native services geared toward application modernization and software delivery, primarily for the banking, lending, insurance, and investment sectors.

The choice of Hyderabad is strategic, leveraging the city's established healthcare and life sciences ecosystem to align with the group's specialization in payer technology. The facility is not merely a satellite office but a delivery and innovation base intended to bridge the gap between technical development and practical business application.

In terms of scale and growth, Simplify Group™ has announced a clear workforce expansion target: the company plans to grow the center's staff to 1,000 professionals over the next two years. This expansion follows the group's existing presence in Pune and Mumbai, completing a three-city network intended to tap into India's diverse pool of AI and data engineering talent.

The inauguration was attended by high-level diplomatic and industrial representatives, including U. S. Consul General Laura Williams, signaling the cross-border nature of the technology transfer and the group's intent to develop global solutions from its Indian bases.