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GPL awards US$11.4m contract for 11 km 69 kV transmission rebuild on East Bank Demerara

World » Americas » Guyana

Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has signed an US$11.4 million contract to upgrade high-voltage transmission infrastructure along the East Bank of Demerara, specifically targeting the segment connecting the Garden of Eden and Golden Grove substations.

Power line at sunset
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Power line at sunset

The agreement, finalized on Thursday, November 12, 2026, was executed by Mr. Kesh Nandlall, Team Leader of GPL's Executive Management Committee, and Mr. Chen Yu of the CRIG-DINGLI Joint Venture. This consortium comprises China Railway International Group Co., Ltd. (CRIG) and Henan Dingli Power Equipment Co., Ltd., selected through a competitive international bidding process governed by Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) rules.

The project, which forms part of the IDB-financed Strengthening Energy Matrix Diversification Programme (GY-L1066), addresses the functional degradation of lines L1 and L3, which have been in continuous service for over three decades. The primary physical objective is to replace the existing aging infrastructure with approximately 11 kilometres of new 69-kilovolt overhead transmission lines. This rebuild is designed to increase the electrical capacity between the two substations, thereby enhancing the reliability of power supply to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the region.

Structurally, the new system will utilize steel poles anchored by deep foundations engineered to withstand local soil and weather conditions. A key functional improvement is the dual-circuit configuration on each pole; this design allows GPL to maintain power flow through one circuit if the other requires maintenance or suffers a fault, significantly reducing the risk of total service interruptions.

Additionally, the installation includes the deployment of fibre-optic cables integrated into the line structure. These cables serve a critical monitoring function, enabling GPL to detect faults more rapidly and respond with greater precision. This technological upgrade is expected to shorten the duration of any future outages and supports the grid's ability to accommodate growing demand as well as future connections from distributed energy sources, such as solar power facilities.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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