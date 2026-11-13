Microsoft outage forces North East emergency services and councils back to phone lines

A global Microsoft outage has disabled online reporting and communication channels for several emergency services and local authorities across the North East, forcing a return to telephone and social media alternatives.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Choe Kwangmo, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Windows computer

The disruption, which began late Thursday afternoon and persisted into Friday morning, affected Outlook emails, Microsoft Teams, the Copilot AI assistant, and various Microsoft 365 services. Charles Lamanna, Microsoft executive vice-president, stated that the issues did not appear to be the result of a cyber attack. The company reported taking steps to isolate infrastructure and shift traffic to alternative routes, noting "positive results for server stability" in recent updates.

For the public, the most immediate impact has been the loss of digital reporting tools for law enforcement. Northumbria Police and Durham Constabulary both reported that they are unable to receive reports submitted via their websites. Residents have been advised to use social media direct messages or call 101, while emergencies remain on 999.

Local government operations have similarly shifted. Newcastle City Council, Northumberland County Council, and Durham County Council all confirmed disruption to email and other online systems, directing urgent enquiries to their respective telephone contact centres.

Gateshead Council warned residents that emails sent during the outage may not have been delivered, suggesting that users resend their correspondence once the systems are restored.

In the healthcare and utility sectors, critical operations remain functional, though administrative access is hampered:

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: Appointments and clinical services are running as normal and telephones are working, but the Trust warned that email access is intermittent and cannot be relied upon.

Appointments and clinical services are running as normal and telephones are working, but the Trust warned that email access is intermittent and cannot be relied upon. Northumbrian Water: Water and wastewater services are unaffected, but the company cautioned that customer teams may be slower to respond to email requests, advising the use of their emergency phone line (0345 733 5566) for urgent issues.

The outage also extended to education and the arts. Durham University reported failures in email, calendars, and SharePoint, with Teams only partially functional. Newcastle College confirmed that while emails are down, teaching and learning continue as planned. Meanwhile, the Newcastle Theatre Royal and Tyne Theatre & Opera House have directed customers to use their box office phone lines for enquiries.