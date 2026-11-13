World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Your old vases have a secret: simple additive created professional textured finish on glass
Samsung in advanced talks to buy US cooling firm Modine for $5.6B to power AI data centres
Bucharest office leasing volume fell 18% in 2026 despite the delivery of One Technology District
Fall Rose Pruning: Why Cutting Back Now Weakens Your Plant
Goat cheese salad: culinary techniques for achieving the perfect melted texture under heat
Urine biomarker study shows potential to predict cancer risk years before symptoms appear
Delhi's pollution baseline rises 97% ahead of 2026 Diwali
Supreme Court of India rules balance sheet entries can reset debt recovery time limit
Italy commuting patterns shifted as 57 percent of citizens traveled outside home municipalities

Microsoft outage forces North East emergency services and councils back to phone lines

World » Europe » UK

A global Microsoft outage has disabled online reporting and communication channels for several emergency services and local authorities across the North East, forcing a return to telephone and social media alternatives.

Windows computer
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Choe Kwangmo, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Windows computer

The disruption, which began late Thursday afternoon and persisted into Friday morning, affected Outlook emails, Microsoft Teams, the Copilot AI assistant, and various Microsoft 365 services. Charles Lamanna, Microsoft executive vice-president, stated that the issues did not appear to be the result of a cyber attack. The company reported taking steps to isolate infrastructure and shift traffic to alternative routes, noting "positive results for server stability" in recent updates.

For the public, the most immediate impact has been the loss of digital reporting tools for law enforcement. Northumbria Police and Durham Constabulary both reported that they are unable to receive reports submitted via their websites. Residents have been advised to use social media direct messages or call 101, while emergencies remain on 999.

Local government operations have similarly shifted. Newcastle City Council, Northumberland County Council, and Durham County Council all confirmed disruption to email and other online systems, directing urgent enquiries to their respective telephone contact centres.

Gateshead Council warned residents that emails sent during the outage may not have been delivered, suggesting that users resend their correspondence once the systems are restored.

In the healthcare and utility sectors, critical operations remain functional, though administrative access is hampered:

  • Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: Appointments and clinical services are running as normal and telephones are working, but the Trust warned that email access is intermittent and cannot be relied upon.
  • Northumbrian Water: Water and wastewater services are unaffected, but the company cautioned that customer teams may be slower to respond to email requests, advising the use of their emergency phone line (0345 733 5566) for urgent issues.

The outage also extended to education and the arts. Durham University reported failures in email, calendars, and SharePoint, with Teams only partially functional. Newcastle College confirmed that while emails are down, teaching and learning continue as planned. Meanwhile, the Newcastle Theatre Royal and Tyne Theatre & Opera House have directed customers to use their box office phone lines for enquiries.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Companies
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines

Kremlin concludes consultations with US negotiators on Ukraine, with Putin rejecting immediate European participation in the process and reasserting claims over four Ukrainian regions as a precondition for talks.

Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Free Gambling Addiction Treatment in State Clinics Begins September 2026 Alexander Shtorm Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow
Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Last materials
Fall Rose Pruning: Why Cutting Back Now Weakens Your Plant
Microsoft outage forces North East emergency services and councils back to phone lines
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Goat cheese salad: culinary techniques for achieving the perfect melted texture under heat
Urine biomarker study shows potential to predict cancer risk years before symptoms appear
Delhi's pollution baseline rises 97% ahead of 2026 Diwali
Supreme Court of India rules balance sheet entries can reset debt recovery time limit
Italy commuting patterns shifted as 57 percent of citizens traveled outside home municipalities
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
BYD's European Expansion Pivots from Price Competition to Data Sovereignty Conflicts
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.