Philippines and UAE cooperate to track down suspects involved in multi-million visa fraud

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is coordinating with the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) to pursue Filipino nationals allegedly involved in visa scams targeting fellow overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Dubai.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed the collaboration during a visit to Dubai on November 7, stating that the government is working with host authorities to track down scammers and protect victims. The move follows reports of a scheme where approximately 400 OFWs-primarily domestic helpers, caregivers, and retail staff-were allegedly duped out of AED 3.6 million (roughly P62 million). The victims had reportedly sought freelance visas to transition into independent, self-sponsored employment.

The allegations center on two individuals, Junie Sorsano, a long-time Dubai-based content creator, and Ryan Ronel Baco, who are accused of facilitating these fraudulent visa arrangements. Secretary Cacdac noted that he has raised the matter in meetings with MOHRE head Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar to strengthen cooperation.

For those affected, the DMW has opened access to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) legal services and action fund. In cases where suspects may have fled the UAE to hide in the Philippines, Cacdac stated that the department will coordinate with the Department of Justice (DOJ) under Secretary Fredderick Vida to determine applicable charges.

Digital Shift in Labor Management

Parallel to these legal efforts, the DMW is moving to reduce the administrative burdens that often leave OFWs vulnerable to intermediaries. Secretary Cacdac signed an agreement with DataFlow Group to pilot the Digital Recruitment and Employer Accreditation Management (DREAM) System. This platform allows UAE employers and recruitment agencies to submit documents and pay fees digitally, complementing the existing Online Employment Contract Verification System (OECVS), which has verified over 100,000 contracts since July 2025.

The transition to digital processing is intended to shift MWO personnel from clerical roles to active community outreach. According to Cacdac, this allows staff to spend more time in hospitals, prisons, and community hubs to provide direct legal and social services to Filipinos in the UAE.

Regional Cooperation

During his visit, the DMW Secretary also discussed the Philippines' upcoming chairship of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) in 2027. The consultative forum, which includes member states such as Oman, Bahrain, India, and Indonesia, will focus its 9th edition on the impacts of artificial intelligence and digitalization.