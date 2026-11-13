World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Samsung in advanced talks to buy US cooling firm Modine for $5.6B to power AI data centres
Bucharest office leasing volume fell 18% in 2026 despite the delivery of One Technology District
Fall Rose Pruning: Why Cutting Back Now Weakens Your Plant
Microsoft outage forces North East emergency services and councils back to phone lines
Goat cheese salad: culinary techniques for achieving the perfect melted texture under heat
Urine biomarker study shows potential to predict cancer risk years before symptoms appear
Delhi's pollution baseline rises 97% ahead of 2026 Diwali
Supreme Court of India rules balance sheet entries can reset debt recovery time limit
Italy commuting patterns shifted as 57 percent of citizens traveled outside home municipalities

Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance

World » Asia » Singapore

A global Microsoft outage on November 13 disrupted the operational capacity of government systems, educational resources, and financial services across Singapore, highlighting a critical dependency on single-provider cloud infrastructure for essential administrative and academic access.

Microsoft
Photo: unsplash.com by Clint Patterson is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Microsoft

Impact on Government and Public Services

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) confirmed that several government systems, including email services, were affected, which delayed responses to public enquiries. While emergency services and the Singpass digital identity system remained operational, the disruption slowed the workflow of public and civil servants who rely on Microsoft Outlook for primary coordination. To maintain continuity, public officers were directed to use Microsoft Teams for internal communications, and the public was advised to use agency call centres for urgent matters.

Educational Access and Academic Disruption

The outage created significant barriers for students accessing digital learning materials. At the National University of Singapore (NUS), some students reported being locked out of university portals and library accounts due to failures in the Microsoft Authenticator service. This prevented access to essential academic databases, such as LexisNexis, and lecture materials sent via email, directly impacting exam preparation for those with imminent deadlines.

Healthcare and Financial Service Mechanisms

In the healthcare sector, the National University Health System (NUHS) and Singapore Paincare Holdings reported that while internal email communication was disrupted, patient care and clinical operations remained unaffected. These institutions maintained access via telephone hotlines and dedicated app-based live chat functions, ensuring that medical appointments and patient triage continued without interruption.

Major financial institutions, including DBS, OCBC, and UOB, experienced email connectivity issues. These banks shifted their communication mechanisms, urging customers to move from email to customer service hotlines and relationship managers for time-sensitive enquiries, while utilizing in-app notifications for transaction alerts.

Institutional Workarounds and Risks

Within the private sector and statutory boards, the disruption forced a shift toward alternative communication channels. Many employees relied on the chat functions of Microsoft Teams, which remained partially accessible for some, or transitioned to third-party platforms like Zoom for virtual meetings. However, the outage also introduced security concerns; government managers advised staff to increase cybersecurity precautions, warning against suspicious password reset requests and verifying participants' identities during online meetings as a result of the instability.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Companies
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines

Kremlin concludes consultations with US negotiators on Ukraine, with Putin rejecting immediate European participation in the process and reasserting claims over four Ukrainian regions as a precondition for talks.

Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Free Gambling Addiction Treatment in State Clinics Begins September 2026 Alexander Shtorm Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow
Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Last materials
Fall Rose Pruning: Why Cutting Back Now Weakens Your Plant
Microsoft outage forces North East emergency services and councils back to phone lines
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Goat cheese salad: culinary techniques for achieving the perfect melted texture under heat
Urine biomarker study shows potential to predict cancer risk years before symptoms appear
Delhi's pollution baseline rises 97% ahead of 2026 Diwali
Supreme Court of India rules balance sheet entries can reset debt recovery time limit
Italy commuting patterns shifted as 57 percent of citizens traveled outside home municipalities
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
BYD's European Expansion Pivots from Price Competition to Data Sovereignty Conflicts
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.