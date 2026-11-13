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Philippine government agencies face systemic cyber vulnerabilities as DILG reports new leak

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has confirmed a data breach involving its Local Government Unit Support System-Barangay Information Management System (LGUSS-BIMS), compromising the personal records of residents across various barangays.

Data leak
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Data leak

In an advisory released Wednesday, Nov. 10, the DILG disclosed that the breach affected the Records of Barangay Inhabitants (RBI). The exposed data includes sensitive household demographics, such as names, addresses, contact details, civil status, and occupations. Specifically, the leak also includes classifications identifying individuals as persons with disabilities (PWDs), overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), or solo parents.

The LGUSS-BIMS serves as a critical administrative tool for tracking resident profiles, managing local ordinances and resolutions, and organizing disaster preparedness and gender and development budgets.

Response and Accountability

The DILG stated it has coordinated with the National Privacy Commission (NPC) and is currently conducting an investigation to determine the extent of the leak. While the department claims to have initiated "precautionary measures" to strengthen its security systems, these remains internal administrative actions pending the results of the probe.

Affected users were notified via email and advised to monitor and report any suspicious activity stemming from the misuse of their personal information.

A Pattern of Systemic Vulnerability

The DILG breach is part of a wider trend of security failures across the Philippine public sector. The NPC has recently recorded data leaks from ten other government agencies, including the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the Department of Justice (through its Office for Alternative Dispute Resolution), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Other affected entities include the Philippine Coast Guard, the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Beyond government offices, private healthcare infrastructure has also been hit, with St. Luke's Medical Center reporting unauthorized access to its mobile app-managed by a third-party provider-which exposed patient and employee data, including hospital numbers and birth dates.

Under the Data Privacy Act of 2012, government institutions are legally mandated to notify both the NPC and the affected individuals immediately upon the discovery of a breach. The law holds these agencies accountable for the protection of the data they hold, regardless of whether the processing was handled by a third-party service provider.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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