Makhado colliery ceases operations five months after commissioning without committed restart funding

The Makhado colliery in northern Limpopo ceased operations on 1 October 2026, just five months after commissioning began. MC Mining, the operator controlled by China's Kinetic Development Group, disclosed the suspension on 30 October and confirmed it on 9 November. The company stated there is currently no committed funding to restart production. This halt leaves behind excavated bushveld, destroyed vegetation, and unresolved questions about which entity holds financial responsibility for environmental rehabilitation in the Unesco-designated Vhembe Biosphere Reserve.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx1979, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Coal terricon

Financial Insolvency and Operational Status

MC Mining's financial disclosures indicate a severe liquidity crisis. As of the end of September 2026, the company reported available cash and facilities of $170,000 and borrowed an additional $10.2-million during the quarter. Despite delivering 4,846 tonnes of coal to the port of Matola in Mozambique, the firm has not established sustained commercial production. Its annual accounts show a loss of $17.8-million, with current liabilities of $54.4-million against current assets of only $4.6-million. Auditors have repeatedly flagged the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

On 9 November, MC Mining announced an $8-million bridge loan from its parent, Kinetic. The company explicitly stated that this funding is intended for suspension, restructuring, and business review, not for resuming mining. Voluntary severance arrangements have commenced, with compulsory retrenchments remaining a possibility. The suspension is framed by the company as temporary, but without committed restart capital, the operational future is undefined.

Public Capital Exposure and Parliamentary Scrutiny

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), South Africa's state-owned development finance institution, holds a 6.7% equity stake in Baobab Mining & Exploration, the entity holding Makhado's mining rights. The IDC's involvement began in 2017 with a R240-million financing facility, of which R160-million was drawn. Subsequent agreements included repeated repayment extensions and provisions for the conditional conversion of remaining debt into further equity.

Parliamentary scrutiny intensified on 10 November, when DA MP Toby Chance questioned the IDC during its annual report presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition. Chance challenged the justification for continued support given the mine's failure to achieve commercial viability. The IDC's September 2025 response to previous inquiries had reported no default and expected full recovery. Fourteen months later, the mine is suspended without committed restart funding. The inquiry now extends beyond loan recovery to the IDC's exercise of fiduciary duty as a public shareholder and the basis for its continued financial support.

Environmental Liability and Rehabilitation Funding

The cessation of mining raises immediate questions about environmental rehabilitation. Living Limpopo, an opposition group, cites approximately R82.1-million in financial guarantees associated with the mine. Independent consultants SRK estimated rehabilitation requirements for the full planned life of the mine at approximately R747-million, noting that a complete whole-of-mine-life closure estimate had not been prepared.

Under Section 46 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, the state may undertake remedial measures if a mining company ceases to exist or cannot be traced, and if available provisions are inadequate. This provision establishes a mechanism whereby public funds could serve as the source of last resort for rehabilitation. Living Limpopo argues that the current financial guarantees are insufficient to cover the destruction already inflicted on the landscape, including the removal of ancient baobabs and Critical Biodiversity Areas mapped and designated by the state.

Regulatory History and Procedural Timeline

The regulatory trajectory of the Makhado project includes an appeal against its environmental authorisation that remained unresolved while construction proceeded. This appeal was dismissed on 6 October 2026, five days after mining operations had stopped. MC Mining disputes allegations that construction was unlawful during the appeal period, but the sequence of events highlights that development continued while objections were pending.

MC Mining, formerly known as Coal of Africa, has a prior regulatory history with Vele Colliery near the Mapungubwe World Heritage Site. Construction of Vele was halted by regulators in 2010 following environmental compliance failures, resulting in a R9.25-million fine. Vele began producing coal in December 2011 but was mothballed in August 2013. The Makhado suspension follows a pattern of operational failure after significant environmental intervention. Living Limpopo has called on the IDC to refuse further production financing until an independent closure assessment is completed and sufficient rehabilitation funding is secured.