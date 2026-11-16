Pristine lake under siege: agricultural shift threatened a rare UNESCO heritage ecosystem

In the South Cape region near Sedgefield, a dispute over water extraction has shifted from timber salvage to agricultural production, placing a freshwater lake under direct pressure. PG Bison, a forestry company, seeks to repurpose boreholes previously used to wet salvaged timber after the 2017 Knysna fires for the irrigation of a proposed avocado orchard. The central conflict involves a water-use licence secured by PG Bison in August 2025, which the Wilderness and Lakes Environmental Action Forum (Waleaf) and CapeNature have appealed to the Water Tribunal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by WernerEssie, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Southpansberg Mountains

The proposed operation involves drawing an estimated 3.83 million litres of water per day, a figure cited by Waleaf, while PG Bison states it requested an annual allowance of 1.25 million cubic metres. This water is drawn from shallow groundwater systems in sandy soil that sit uphill from Groenvlei, a freshwater lake within the Goukamma Nature Reserve. Groenvlei supports genetically distinct indigenous fish populations and contains living stromatolites, microbial structures dependent on fresh groundwater input. According to hydrogeological maps presented by Waleaf, 28% of the lake's groundwater recharge originates directly from the area designated for the avocado farm.

Groundwater pathways and contamination risks

The primary environmental concern extends beyond water volume to water quality. Waleaf argues that dissolved fertilisers, fungicides, and pesticides applied to the orchard will percolate through the sandy substrate into the shallow groundwater, eventually reaching the lake. Unlike rivers, Groenvlei has no surface outlet to carry these contaminants away, leading to potential accumulation and irreversible damage to the aquatic ecosystem. PG Bison's general manager for South Cape operations, Dries Saaiman, counters that the company's water-quality report recommends testing soil at various depths and sampling groundwater seasonally to detect any chemical migration. He notes that during the four years of timber watering, lake levels fluctuated with rainfall patterns rather than declining due to pumping, attributing low levels to drought conditions.

Waleaf points to a critical vulnerability in the management plan: while growers can control irrigation via drip lines, they cannot control rainfall. Heavy downpours could wash applied chemicals below the root zone and towards the lake, a mechanism the company's monitoring plan does not fully address in the context of acute weather events. The forum argues that by the time contaminants are detectable in the lake, the damage to its biodiversity may be irreversible.

Legal status and institutional oversight

The institutional mechanism at play is the water-use licensing process and the requirement for environmental impact assessments (EIA). PG Bison states it sought legal advice and received confirmation from both national and provincial environmental authorities that the land conversion did not require a formal EIA. The company asserts it adheres to its own environmental policy, approved in August 2023, and has offered technical discussions with critics. In contrast, Waleaf contends that PG Bison failed to engage adequately with CapeNature and SANParks, both of which oppose the project. They argue that the absence of an independent EIA and risk assessment, despite the site's status as an International Key Biodiversity Area and part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, leaves a gap in the regulatory assessment of cumulative impacts.

The provincial environment department, when queried by Waleaf, stated that no contravention of current laws has yet occurred. Waleaf's position is that this reactive stance is insufficient, as the damage would be evident only after the fact. The dispute remains before the Water Tribunal, where the appeal against the water-use licence is under review. The practical condition for residents and stakeholders in the Sedgefield area hinges on the outcome of this legal process: whether the existing boreholes will continue to serve industrial timber salvage or transition to commercial agriculture with associated agrichemical usage, directly affecting the hydrological integrity of a protected freshwater ecosystem.