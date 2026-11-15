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Nighttime stress in South Africa: a simple surface modification altered sleep quality for thousands

World » Africa » South Africa

Researchers are testing whether a reflective white roof coating can mitigate the health risks of rising nighttime temperatures for residents of informal settlements in South Africa and Ghana. The UCT-led study, known as Heat Adaptation Benefits for Vulnerable groups in Africa (Habvia), examines the link between indoor thermal conditions and sleep quality in populations living in corrugated-iron dwellings.

Insomnia
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Insomnia

The mechanism of heat and sleep

To enter deep, restorative sleep, the human body must lower its internal temperature. When ambient surroundings remain excessively hot, this process is hindered, leading to longer sleep onset times and frequent awakenings. In South African informal settlements, nighttime indoor temperatures can reach 30°C during summer months, significantly exceeding the ideal sleep range of 18°C to 22°C.

University of Cape Town epidemiologist Lara Dugas notes that this thermal stress contributes to fragmented sleep. In areas like Khayelitsha, data from wrist-worn monitors indicate that while residents may spend up to 11 hours in bed, the quality is poor, with many failing to reach the restorative sleep cycles necessary for immune function, memory processing, and cardiovascular recovery. Chronic sleep deprivation of this nature increases the long-term risk of hypertension, diabetes, and depression.

Implementation and initial findings

The Habvia project, funded by the Wellcome Trust, is currently applying a specialized reflective coating to roofs in Khayelitsha and Mphego village. Unlike standard paint, this coating reflects solar radiation rather than absorbing it, preventing the structure from heating up during the day and allowing it to cool more rapidly at night.

Preliminary, unpublished data from the trial indicate that the paint can reduce indoor temperatures by 3°C to 5°C during the hottest parts of the day. The study, which began in 2022 and is scheduled to conclude in 2027, has already treated 120 roofs across 240 households.

Practical access and limitations

While the intervention provides immediate temperature reduction, its scalability depends on material and financial conditions. The cost to paint a single dwelling is approximately R2,500. The durability of the coating varies between five and 10 years, though researchers found that roofs with existing rust require specific primers to ensure the paint adheres and lasts.

The study also highlights that internal household factors influence thermal retention; items such as carpets and couches on dirt floors can trap heat. To complement the roof coatings, researchers are exploring the integration of solar fans and the installation of ceilings to create a thermal buffer between the roof and the living space. The project is currently sharing data with the City of Cape Town to inform local heat resiliency programming.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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