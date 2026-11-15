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GCash links 1 million Christmas raffle to verified remittance transactions

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GCash has launched its "Merry G! 2026" campaign, offering a series of financial incentives and prizes for both domestic users and Overseas Filipinos (OFWs) to offset the increased spending typically associated with the Philippine Christmas season.

Christmas tree and gifts
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Christmas tree and gifts

The centerpiece for the diaspora is the "Merry G! Shake It, Win It" raffle. Fully verified GCash Overseas account holders who perform eligible transactions-including bank cash-ins from the US, UK, and EU, or remittances via official partners-can compete for a ₱1-million cash grand prize in December. An earlier draw for ₱150,000 in GCash credits is scheduled for December 10, 2026, with the grand prize draw following on January 11, 2027.

Domestic Incentives and Consumer Rewards

For users within the Philippines, the raffle extends to everyday app activities. Transactions such as bank transfers, load purchases, bill payments, and the use of GLoan or GGives qualify users for a prize pool that includes two BYD Seal 5 Essential vehicles and various GCash credit rewards ranging from ₱10 to ₱100,000.

Beyond the raffle, the platform is integrating specific spending tools to manage holiday liquidity. GGives is being positioned for high-ticket electronics, offering 0% interest and zero down payment on Apple products at select retailers. For daily essentials, GCash has partnered with Puregold to provide ₱100 cashback on minimum spends of ₱1,000, alongside ₱10 deals at Klook, Ayala Malls, KFC, and foodpanda.

Support for MSMEs and Local Commerce

To bridge the gap between digital payments and physical retail, GCash is deploying a "Christmas Village" bazaar. This initiative provides local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) a venue to sell food, clothing, and toys while utilizing GCash for Business tools like SoundPay Plus and EasyPOS for cashless transactions.

The bazaar is scheduled to operate at three key locations: Ayala Malls MarQuee in Angeles, Pampanga (Nov 6-8), Estancia at Capitol Commons in Pasig (Dec 11-13), and Festive Walk Iloilo (Dec 18-20).

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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