World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Cebu governor considers blocking Negros hogs despite own order to cut pork prices

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has signaled that her province may restrict the entry of live hogs from Negros Oriental, a move that directly contradicts her own executive order aimed at lowering local pork prices. The decision, announced on November 10, cites concerns from local hog raisers regarding outside competition and difficulties in selling their livestock. For consumers in the region, particularly those eyeing the Christmas lechon season, this potential restriction threatens to remove a key factor that could have driven down the cost of the holiday staple.

Roasted pork (buzhenina)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Santeri Viinamäki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Roasted pork (buzhenina)

The controversy highlights a widening disconnect between farm-gate prices and retail costs in Cebu. While industry players worry that an influx of Negros hogs could erode profits in the province's P20 billion hog sector, local backyard raisers are reporting being squeezed from the other side. Recently, these farmers complained to the provincial Capitol that they were forced to sell live hogs for as low as P105 per kilo. In stark contrast, retail pork in public markets reaches P280 to P300 per kilo, while supermarkets list local fresh pork belly at roughly P330 to P410 per kilo, according to Department of Agriculture (DA) Price Watch data.

This significant price gap suggests that middlemen and traders may be leveraging the threat of incoming competition from Negros to depress purchasing prices from local farmers, claiming an artificial oversupply. If live hogs are indeed trading at P105 per kilo, the markup in retail prices is difficult to justify even after accounting for dressing, transport, and market costs. This dynamic places an additional financial burden on households in Cebu, which already faces among the highest electricity rates in the country.

Policy reversal and market implications

The shift in stance is notable because it reverses the intent of Executive Order 55, issued by Governor Baricuatro on October 26. That order explicitly allowed live hogs from Negros to enter Cebu for immediate slaughter, a measure designed to increase supply and make lechon more affordable for Cebuanos during the holiday season. By now considering restrictions on this import flow, the provincial government appears to be prioritizing the protection of the established P20 billion local industry over immediate consumer price relief.

For businesses and households in Cebu, the outcome of this deliberation will determine whether the Christmas table will be economically accessible or if costs will remain elevated. If the entry of Negros hogs is limited, the supply of fresh meat for lechon may tighten, potentially keeping retail prices high despite the lower cost of raw livestock. Conversely, if competition is allowed to proceed, local producers may face further revenue pressures, but consumers could benefit from lower prices.

The situation underscores a broader issue in the Philippine agri-food supply chain: the control exerted by intermediaries over pricing. With local farmers selling at P105 per kilo and consumers paying nearly triple that amount at the market, the inefficiency or opportunism in the middle stages of the supply chain is the primary driver of high retail costs. As the province weighs its options, the pressure remains on authorities to investigate how supply chains are managed and why such a large margin exists between the farm and the plate.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Health
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
American Cancer Society Shifts Prostate Screening from Shared Decision to Direct Testing Directive
Americas
American Cancer Society Shifts Prostate Screening from Shared Decision to Direct Testing Directive
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets

A major shift in global energy logistics is unfolding as vessels alter their long-haul trajectories to bypass unforeseen regulatory barriers.

Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Earth likely made its own oceans during formation, not by comet bombardment
Complete lack of strategic agency: what prevents the Russian leadership from trusting Berlin now
Winter Windowsill Gardening: Let Humidity and Light, Not the Calendar, Guide Your Harvest Oksana Anikina Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects Alexander Shtorm Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff
Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects
Sakhalin Claims Carbon Neutrality While Maintaining Oil and Gas Output
Physicists Control a Single Atomic Nucleus Without Electron Mediation
Physicists Control a Single Atomic Nucleus Without Electron Mediation
Last materials
GCash returns to Singapore Fintech Festival after record $966-million Philippine IPO
French-style pork: traditional oven recipe for tender meat with tomatoes, onions and cheese
Bukhara Refinery Plans $328 Million Upgrade for Euro-5 Gasoline Production
Tropical Rituals in Phuket: The Unexpected Physics of Local Foot Care Routines
Nations demand fair technology access: Turkmenistan forces shift in global climate architecture
Uzbekistan Central Bank to Pre-Announce Utility Rate Hikes to Curb Inflation Shocks
Over 50,000 people leave Tajikistan's Pamir region in four years
India Accelerates Border Infrastructure Along LAC Amidst Diplomatic Engagement With China
Tajik-Kazakh National Charged in US for Smuggling Migrants via Mexico
Singapore court charges five individuals and four firms over Nvidia chip export scheme to Malaysia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.