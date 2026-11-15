Cebu governor considers blocking Negros hogs despite own order to cut pork prices

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has signaled that her province may restrict the entry of live hogs from Negros Oriental, a move that directly contradicts her own executive order aimed at lowering local pork prices. The decision, announced on November 10, cites concerns from local hog raisers regarding outside competition and difficulties in selling their livestock. For consumers in the region, particularly those eyeing the Christmas lechon season, this potential restriction threatens to remove a key factor that could have driven down the cost of the holiday staple.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Santeri Viinamäki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Roasted pork (buzhenina)

The controversy highlights a widening disconnect between farm-gate prices and retail costs in Cebu. While industry players worry that an influx of Negros hogs could erode profits in the province's P20 billion hog sector, local backyard raisers are reporting being squeezed from the other side. Recently, these farmers complained to the provincial Capitol that they were forced to sell live hogs for as low as P105 per kilo. In stark contrast, retail pork in public markets reaches P280 to P300 per kilo, while supermarkets list local fresh pork belly at roughly P330 to P410 per kilo, according to Department of Agriculture (DA) Price Watch data.

This significant price gap suggests that middlemen and traders may be leveraging the threat of incoming competition from Negros to depress purchasing prices from local farmers, claiming an artificial oversupply. If live hogs are indeed trading at P105 per kilo, the markup in retail prices is difficult to justify even after accounting for dressing, transport, and market costs. This dynamic places an additional financial burden on households in Cebu, which already faces among the highest electricity rates in the country.

Policy reversal and market implications

The shift in stance is notable because it reverses the intent of Executive Order 55, issued by Governor Baricuatro on October 26. That order explicitly allowed live hogs from Negros to enter Cebu for immediate slaughter, a measure designed to increase supply and make lechon more affordable for Cebuanos during the holiday season. By now considering restrictions on this import flow, the provincial government appears to be prioritizing the protection of the established P20 billion local industry over immediate consumer price relief.

For businesses and households in Cebu, the outcome of this deliberation will determine whether the Christmas table will be economically accessible or if costs will remain elevated. If the entry of Negros hogs is limited, the supply of fresh meat for lechon may tighten, potentially keeping retail prices high despite the lower cost of raw livestock. Conversely, if competition is allowed to proceed, local producers may face further revenue pressures, but consumers could benefit from lower prices.

The situation underscores a broader issue in the Philippine agri-food supply chain: the control exerted by intermediaries over pricing. With local farmers selling at P105 per kilo and consumers paying nearly triple that amount at the market, the inefficiency or opportunism in the middle stages of the supply chain is the primary driver of high retail costs. As the province weighs its options, the pressure remains on authorities to investigate how supply chains are managed and why such a large margin exists between the farm and the plate.