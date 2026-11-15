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GCash returns to Singapore Fintech Festival after record $966-million Philippine IPO

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GCash returns to the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) 2026 as part of Mynt, its parent company, which recently completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Philippine corporate history. The $966-million (₱60.9-billion) listing marks a structural shift for the local financial sector, moving the company from private ownership to public market accountability while expanding the base of individual investors with access to a homegrown technology firm.

For households and businesses in the Philippines, this transition signifies more than a capital market milestone; it reflects the maturation of digital financial infrastructure that now underpins daily economic activity. Mynt, which operates GCash as a finance super app, has expanded its services beyond peer-to-peer payments to include savings, credit, bills payment, and investment products. This consolidation of financial services aims to serve users who have historically had limited access to formal banking channels, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and consumers seeking to manage budget gaps without relying on informal lenders.

At SFF, key executives will present how digital ecosystems convert transaction data into scalable credit solutions. Tony Isidro, President and CEO of Fuse Financing, Inc., GCash's lending arm, will discuss these mechanisms at the Global SME Forum Roundtable. The strategy involves using customer activity to extend formal financing to underserved borrowers, including MSMEs requiring working capital and individuals needing short-term liquidity. By digitizing credit assessment and disbursement, the platform seeks to reduce reliance on informal lending channels, thereby broadening access to capital for productive economic activity.

Regulatory and Market Development

The event also serves as a forum for discussing the regulatory environment that supports fintech growth. Winsley Bangit, Head of New Businesses at Mynt, will participate in a fireside chat with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The discussion will focus on how progressive regulation and industry collaboration are making diverse investment instruments, such as bonds, funds, and stocks, more accessible and affordable for a wider segment of the Filipino population. This dialogue highlights the interplay between regulatory frameworks and technological innovation in strengthening consumer protection while expanding market participation.

Sustainability has also become a central pillar of the company's financial products. Michelle Fernandez, GCash Head of Corporate Sustainability and Communications, will discuss initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable practices among MSMEs. A key component of this effort is the Project Sirius MSME Scorecard, a tool designed to simplify sustainability reporting for small businesses. By standardizing data collection, the scorecard helps MSMEs qualify for sustainability-linked financing, linking environmental and social performance to credit access.

Mynt's leadership emphasizes that digital financial access is a fundamental requirement rather than a privilege. Martha Sazon, Mynt President and CEO, stated that technology should make financial services inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the realities of everyday Filipinos. The company's evolution from a money transfer application to a publicly listed financial platform illustrates this trajectory, offering a model for how local innovation can address broad-based financial inclusion challenges.

The Singapore Fintech Festival, themed "The Coming Rewiring of the Financial System: New Risks. New Rules. New Growth,” will convene fintech companies, investors, payment network operators, central banks, and government representatives at the Singapore Expo from November 18 to 20. GCash will exhibit at Hall 2, demonstrating AI-powered technologies that enhance security and financial education, alongside core app services. The participation underscores the role of Philippine fintech in the broader regional financial landscape, presenting a case study for how localized innovation can scale to meet global standards of accessibility and stability.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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