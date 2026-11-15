Bukhara Refinery Plans $328 Million Upgrade for Euro-5 Gasoline Production

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has reviewed the operational status and expansion plans for the Bukhara Oil Refinery, a facility commissioned in 1997 that serves as a critical node in Uzbekistan's fuel and energy infrastructure. The refinery currently possesses a design capacity to process 2.5 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate annually, producing motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and other petroleum products.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Неизвестен, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Current Operational Throughput

In the first nine months of the current year, the refinery processed over 1.5 million tonnes of feedstock, yielding nearly 1.5 million tonnes of petroleum products, with a net profit of 2.2 trillion soums. For the remainder of the year, the facility aims to increase feedstock processing to 2.17 million tonnes and total petroleum product output to 2.12 million tonnes.

Transition to Euro-5 Standards

A primary bottleneck in the refinery's output is the need for higher-grade fuels. To address this, a $328 million modernization project has been developed to integrate new production units and refine existing technological processes. This upgrade is designed to enable the production of AI-92 and AI-95 motor gasoline meeting Euro-5 environmental standards.

Once commissioned, scheduled for the second quarter of 2029, the system will produce 1.1 million tonnes of Euro-5 gasoline per year. Beyond the physical output, the project aims to eliminate the need for imported fuel additives, potentially saving up to $150 million annually and creating 200 new jobs.

Long-term Capacity Expansion

Parallel to the Euro-5 upgrade, a larger-scale expansion project valued at $1.8 billion is under consideration. This initiative involves the installation of modern oil refining and petrochemical technologies to deepen the processing of raw materials and introduce the production of benzene and other petrochemical derivatives.

The structural goal of this expansion is to more than double the refinery's total annual output from the current 2.1 million tonnes to 4.6 million tonnes. Specifically, the planned capacity targets are set at 2.7 million tonnes of motor gasoline, 1.24 million tonnes of diesel fuel, and 500,000 tonnes of aviation kerosene. Construction for this phase is slated to begin in 2028, with potential cooperation from leading technology firms in China, France, the United States, and Azerbaijan.