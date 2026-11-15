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Nations demand fair technology access: Turkmenistan forces shift in global climate architecture

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan has proposed the creation of a new multilateral mechanism, designated as a Global Partnership on Climate Technologies, at the plenary session of COP31. The initiative, presented by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halq Maslahat of Turkmenistan, is positioned as the country's fourth global initiative aimed at consolidating international efforts to address climate change.

Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov

The proposed framework is not a signed agreement or an existing operational entity, but a formal diplomatic proposal intended to structure future cooperation. Its core function, as outlined by the state, is to facilitate two specific outcomes for developing nations: expanded access to modern eco-friendly technologies and innovations, and the attraction of necessary climate financing. By moving from general statements of support to a concrete structural proposal, the state has defined a specific role for itself in the negotiation of technology transfer and financial mechanisms.

This action distinguishes the country's stance by shifting focus from passive participation in climate dialogues to the active proposal of a new institutional architecture. The initiative creates a defined space for negotiation regarding how clean technologies are distributed to developing states, a domain where traditional bilateral deals often leave significant gaps in financing and transfer terms. The proposal serves as a test case for how Central Asian states engage with global climate governance, moving beyond rhetorical support for sustainability toward the articulation of specific mechanisms for resource and technology exchange.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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