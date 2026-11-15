Over 50,000 people leave Tajikistan's Pamir region in four years

In the remote peaks of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), the silence of the mountains is increasingly punctuated by the absence of people. According to data from the human rights organization Memorial, more than 50,000 residents have left the region over the last four years.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kondephy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Dushanbe

While labor migration has long been a survival strategy for those living in the impoverished highlands, recent spikes in departures suggest a more urgent catalyst. Olga Abramenko, a researcher at Memorial, notes that while official data from Tajikistan and Russia remains scarce, independent research from 2021 and 2022 shows a sharp, sudden increase in migration from the Pamirs to Russia.

"It is clear that this number can be shocking," Abramenko told Radio Azadi. "The difference in indicators is very evident, and this process must have external evidence." For many, the decision to leave was not merely an economic calculation, but a reaction to the violent events of 2021 and 2022.

The tension reached a breaking point in late 2021 following the death of Gulbidden Ziyabekov during a security operation. This sparked protests in the spring of 2022, which were met with a heavy-handed crackdown by state security forces. The resulting violence left dozens dead or wounded and saw hundreds-including local activists and journalists-imprisoned. The government maintained it was neutralizing illegal armed groups, but international observers and human rights groups criticized the disproportionate use of force.

For some, the numbers are reflected not just in flight, but in incarceration. Khursand Khurramov, an analyst from Badakhshan, points out that international records indicate over 300 people from the Pamir region are currently imprisoned. "This clearly shows the government's approach toward the people of the Pamirs," he says.

The divide is not only political but deeply structural. The indigenous people of the Pamirs differ from the majority of Tajikistan's population in language, ethnicity, and faith, as they are predominantly Ismaili Muslims. Memorial's research suggests that this makes them targets for discrimination, often viewed as "non-standard" Muslims within the state.

This cultural distinction has become a point of diplomatic friction. The United Nations has previously questioned why Tajikistan does not recognize the Pamiris as a minority, a status that would provide better legal protections for their unique language and customs. The state's response, however, is one of assimilation. In 2023, Justice Minister Muzaffar Ashuriyon rejected the minority label, asserting that Pamiris are "authentic Tajiks" and have historically never viewed themselves as a separate minority.

Human rights advocates argue this refusal is a strategic choice. Abramenko describes this as a tragedy common to authoritarian regimes: the desire to create a monolithic, obedient population where decisions are made centrally, without consulting the affected people.

The international community continues to press for change. During a UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on November 5, Brazil's representative, Vivian Ferreira Lopez Diniz, called on Dushanbe to improve the protection of minorities in GBAO, specifically demanding freedom of assembly, freedom of expression, and impartial investigations into the use of force against protesters.

Yet, some argue the problem extends beyond a single region. Alim Sherzamonov, a political opposition figure born in Badakhshan, suggests that while the discrimination against Pamiris is acute, the erosion of civil liberties is a national phenomenon. "In Tajikistan, whether you represent a minority or the majority, your human and civic rights are violated," he concludes.

As the exodus from the highlands continues, the central question remains: can a state achieve stability through forced uniformity, or will the pressure only accelerate the emptying of its most remote borders?