Tajik-Kazakh National Charged in US for Smuggling Migrants via Mexico

A 36-year-old man identified as a citizen of both Tajikistan and Kazakhstan is facing federal charges in the United States for organizing the illegal transport of migrants from Russia and Central Asia into the US.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sgt. 1st Class Gordon Hyde, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ U.S.-Mexico border

The US Department of Justice named the defendant as Abdulhafiz Bahovaddin. According to Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Dewa, Bahovaddin operated a smuggling network from January 2022 to February 2025, moving people through Mexico and other countries to bypass official immigration checkpoints.

The mechanism of the operation involved coordinating travel to Mexico or South American nations, providing hotel accommodations along the route to the US border, and personally escorting migrants as far as Mexico City. Bahovaddin was arrested in Egypt following an Interpol request and subsequently extradited to the United States.

He currently faces charges in a Phoenix, Arizona, court for conspiracy to illegally bring foreign nationals into the US. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of five to 15 years. The defense's position has not yet been made public, and the US Department of Justice maintains that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The case highlights a contradiction in official records: US authorities list Bahovaddin as a dual citizen of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, despite neither country recognizing dual citizenship. It remains unclear whether he is a Tajik national born in Kazakhstan or acquired Kazakh citizenship later.

Outside of this criminal case, the scale of Tajik labour mobility to the US remains loosely tracked. Official data indicates nearly 3,000 Tajiks won the Green Card lottery in 2025. Those who successfully migrate typically find employment in trucking, retail, and construction.

However, legal precariousness remains a significant factor for Tajik nationals in the US. In February 2025, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that 149 Tajik citizens were placed on deportation lists.