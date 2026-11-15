Singapore court charges five individuals and four firms over Nvidia chip export scheme to Malaysia

Shi Bingzhe, 34, appeared in court on November 12 facing 41 charges, including one for acquiring the benefits of criminal conduct. This marks the fifth individual to be charged in connection with a broader investigation into the export of computer servers containing Nvidia chips to Malaysia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Singapore, Central Business District

Institutional and Corporate Charges

The legal proceedings involve five individuals and four corporate entities. Alongside Shi, charges have been filed against Aaron Woon Guo Jie, Alan Wei Zhaolun, Jenny Lim, and Chinese national Li Ming. The specific charges vary by individual: Wei, Lim, and Woon face charges for fraud and money laundering, while Li is charged with fraud and fraudulent trading.

Four firms-Luxuriate Your Life and the Aperia Group (comprising Aperia International, A-Speed Infotech, and Aperia Cloud Services (II))-were charged in July with false representation. The individuals involved held key executive roles within these firms: Alan Wei served as CEO of the Aperia Group, Jenny Lim as CFO, and Aaron Woon as head of sales, while Li Ming acted as controller for Luxuriate Your Life.

Asset Seizures and Regulatory Context

As part of the investigation, the police have exercised authority to freeze assets, issuing a prohibition of disposal order against a good class bungalow valued at approximately $55 million. Additionally, authorities have seized approximately $1 million from linked bank accounts.

The Singaporean investigation follows an inquiry by United States authorities into whether the Chinese start-up DeepSeek bypassed US restrictions on advanced Nvidia chips by procuring them through third parties in other jurisdictions, including Singapore.

The case coincides with parliamentary scrutiny regarding Singapore's role as a primary buyer of Nvidia products. On February 18, 2025, then-Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng informed Parliament that products physically delivered to Singapore account for less than 1% of Nvidia's overall revenue, stating that other billings to Singapore-based entities did not involve physical shipments into the country.