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Bukit Batok residents turn grass patch into 300-square-metre community garden

World » Asia » Singapore

Residents of Bukit Batok Central have transitioned an underutilized grass patch between Blocks 621 and 622 into a 300-square-meter functional community space through the National Parks Board's (NParks) Community in Bloom programme. This institutional framework allows ground-up initiatives to secure formal approval and support for community gardening, shifting the area from a passive green space to an active site for social service and adult education.

Vertical bed of bottles
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Vertical bed of bottles

The transition began with a formal submission to the Community in Bloom programme in 2022, with physical planting commencing in 2023. The mechanism of this programme enables residents to manage the land, provided they coordinate the labor and design. Currently, the garden is maintained by approximately 20 regular volunteers who manage the cultivation of herbs and fruit trees, such as jambu and chiku, which serve as cultural touchstones for elderly residents who grew up in kampungs.

Service Delivery and Community Support

The garden operates not only as a recreational space but as a source of material support for vulnerable populations. The institutional arrangement involves a cycle of crop rotation-growing vegetables followed by herbs and spring onions to maintain soil health-with the harvested produce being distributed to needy residents via a nearby residents' centre. This creates a direct link between community volunteerism and local social welfare.

Educational Access and Skill Acquisition

Beyond food production, the garden functions as a community learning hub. Regular workshops are conducted to provide residents with low-barrier access to horticultural skills. These sessions, which typically host 10 to 12 participants, are either free or charge a nominal fee to cover materials, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent residents from learning about herb propagation or natural pest control.

The educational approach incorporates psychology and wellness principles to reduce the intimidation factor for beginners, focusing on hands-on sensory engagement. This structure allows residents without prior gardening experience to acquire technical skills while simultaneously addressing social isolation through the fostering of a support network among neighbors.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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