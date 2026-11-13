76% of Filipinos increase wellness activity, but only 58% report physical health gains

Filipinos are increasingly adopting wellness routines, yet a significant gap remains between the effort exerted and the actual improvement in health outcomes. According to a 2026 Asia Pacific wellness survey by Herbalife, 76% of Filipino respondents now engage in more wellness activities, and 74% do so more frequently than they did three years ago. Despite this surge in activity, the data suggests that these habits are not consistently translating into better physical or mental wellbeing.

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The disparity is evident in the reported results: only 58% of respondents noted an improvement in their physical health over the last three years. Mental and emotional health improvements were slightly higher, at 61% and 59% respectively. While 91% of participants view holistic health as extremely important, the struggle to maintain consistency due to time constraints and declining motivation often hinders the transition from intention to tangible health gains.

The Role of Social Support in Health Maintenance

The survey highlights a strong demand for external support systems to make healthy living sustainable. Approximately 73% of respondents expressed a need for more support regarding their physical health, while 55% and 50% sought assistance for their mental and emotional wellbeing, respectively.

This trend indicates a shift toward social wellness, where accountability is found through shared activities. The rise of run clubs, group workouts, and pickleball sessions reflects a move away from solitary health pursuits toward community-based motivation. This is further evidenced by the fact that over half of the respondents shared their wellness journey or prepared healthier food for others in the past year, with 92% of those individuals doing so more frequently than three years ago.

The findings suggest that while individual commitment to wellness is high, institutional and community-based frameworks-such as shared routines and social encouragement-may be the necessary drivers to convert temporary lifestyle changes into lasting health habits.