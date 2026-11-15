Centrepoint rear block collective sale proceeds after objectors withdraw before High Court hearing

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The Strata Titles Board (STB) issued a stop order in August 2026 against the $391.9 million collective sale of the leasehold rear block of The Centrepoint. The administrative action was triggered by two formal objections from owners that remained unresolved during a board-led mediation process.

Procedural Transition to High Court

Following the STB stop order, the Collective Sale Committee (CSC) applied to the High Court to seek a sale order for the property, which consists of 66 retail units and 66 apartments. A High Court hearing was scheduled for November 19, 2026, to determine if the sale could proceed despite the previous administrative block.

Prior to the hearing date, the two dissenting owners withdrew their objections. This withdrawal removes the primary procedural obstacle, allowing the High Court to consider the application for a sale order based on the current lack of opposition.

Transaction Details and Authority

The tender for the site was awarded on February 26, 2026, to Frasers Property via its subsidiary, Frasers Property Cuppage. The acquisition involves a 44,700 square foot site zoned for commercial use with a gross plot ratio of 5.6 and a maximum height of 10 storeys.

Under the agreed apportionment method, retail unit owners are slated to receive between $840,000 and $9.29 million, while apartment owners are set to receive between $2.65 million and $7.11 million per unit, subject to final adjustments.

Institutional Context

This case follows a similar procedural pattern observed in the collective sale of Thomson View Condominium in March 2025. In that instance, the STB also issued a stop order due to unresolved objections from six homeowners. That sale eventually proceeded after the objections were withdrawn and the High Court approved the transaction on July 1, 2025, following a review of corrected legal documentation.