Singapore accelerates retirement age rise to 65 and reviews mid-career jobseeker support

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is reviewing eligibility criteria for financial support and reskilling schemes as Singaporean workers face longer durations of unemployment and a declining rate of successful job transitions.

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Expanding Support for Mid-Career Workers and PMETs

Current support mechanisms often rely on age-based thresholds that may no longer align with market realities. For example, the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme, which provides subsidies and credits for reskilling, is currently restricted to Singaporeans aged 40 and above. However, Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau noted that restructuring and job losses are increasingly affecting workers in their 30s, as employers are cutting specific roles or occupations regardless of the employee's age.

Professionals, managers, executives, and technicians (PMETs) in middle-income brackets are particularly vulnerable. Data indicates that approximately 60% of those who transition to a different industry experience a decline in wages. To prevent these workers from accepting low-skill underemployment-such as private-hire driving-simply to cover mortgages and family expenses, the government is considering enhanced financial transfers.

A focal point of this review is the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme. Currently, this program offers up to $6,000 in financial assistance over six months, but only for those whose monthly earnings were $5,000 or less. Labour MPs have called for this income ceiling to be raised to approximately $7,600 to match the median wage of a PMET in Singapore.

Legal Protections and Senior Employment

The government is also reviewing the Employment Act to extend legal protections to PMETs, as many existing clauses are currently targeted at blue-collar workers. This tripartite review aims to bridge the gap in labor law coverage as the nature of retrenchments shifts toward higher-income roles.

For senior workers, the focus is shifting toward retirement adequacy and employment longevity. The government has accelerated the timeline for raising the retirement age to 65 and the re-employment age to 70, with these changes now set to take effect on January 1, 2029. These adjustments aim to address the fact that CPF accumulations at age 55 or 60 may be insufficient for longer life expectancies and increasing healthcare needs.

To facilitate this, MOM is coordinating with employers to introduce flexible work arrangements. These roles are designed specifically for workers in their 50s who may have conflicting domestic obligations, such as caring for bedridden parents or providing childcare for grandchildren.