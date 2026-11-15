World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Centrepoint rear block collective sale proceeds after objectors withdraw before High Court hearing
The secret of Saint Helena: Researchers uncovered the biological glitch behind a record longevity
Peace Lily Not Blooming in November? Check Metabolic Pace, Not the Calendar
Barracuda hunting behavior in tropical reefs: why these fish attack divers in clear water
Why Tomatoes Yellow in the Same Bed: The Soil Memory Problem
Kate Middleton style: How professional interventions keep voluminous hair from flattening
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Winter Houseplant Care: Stop Guessing, Check the Soil
German Budget Committee Approves €10 Million for Civil Society in East Germany

Singapore accelerates retirement age rise to 65 and reviews mid-career jobseeker support

World » Asia » Singapore

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is reviewing eligibility criteria for financial support and reskilling schemes as Singaporean workers face longer durations of unemployment and a declining rate of successful job transitions.

Consultation in the office: an elderly man studies documents, an employee works with a smartphone
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены
Consultation in the office: an elderly man studies documents, an employee works with a smartphone

Expanding Support for Mid-Career Workers and PMETs

Current support mechanisms often rely on age-based thresholds that may no longer align with market realities. For example, the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme, which provides subsidies and credits for reskilling, is currently restricted to Singaporeans aged 40 and above. However, Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau noted that restructuring and job losses are increasingly affecting workers in their 30s, as employers are cutting specific roles or occupations regardless of the employee's age.

Professionals, managers, executives, and technicians (PMETs) in middle-income brackets are particularly vulnerable. Data indicates that approximately 60% of those who transition to a different industry experience a decline in wages. To prevent these workers from accepting low-skill underemployment-such as private-hire driving-simply to cover mortgages and family expenses, the government is considering enhanced financial transfers.

A focal point of this review is the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme. Currently, this program offers up to $6,000 in financial assistance over six months, but only for those whose monthly earnings were $5,000 or less. Labour MPs have called for this income ceiling to be raised to approximately $7,600 to match the median wage of a PMET in Singapore.

Legal Protections and Senior Employment

The government is also reviewing the Employment Act to extend legal protections to PMETs, as many existing clauses are currently targeted at blue-collar workers. This tripartite review aims to bridge the gap in labor law coverage as the nature of retrenchments shifts toward higher-income roles.

For senior workers, the focus is shifting toward retirement adequacy and employment longevity. The government has accelerated the timeline for raising the retirement age to 65 and the re-employment age to 70, with these changes now set to take effect on January 1, 2029. These adjustments aim to address the fact that CPF accumulations at age 55 or 60 may be insufficient for longer life expectancies and increasing healthcare needs.

To facilitate this, MOM is coordinating with employers to introduce flexible work arrangements. These roles are designed specifically for workers in their 50s who may have conflicting domestic obligations, such as caring for bedridden parents or providing childcare for grandchildren.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Nonprofit Coalition Sues Five AI Developers to Block Model Creation Over Loss of Control
Americas
Nonprofit Coalition Sues Five AI Developers to Block Model Creation Over Loss of Control
World
German Budget Committee Approves €10 Million for Civil Society in East Germany
Popular
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets

A major shift in global energy logistics is unfolding as vessels alter their long-haul trajectories to bypass unforeseen regulatory barriers.

Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Earth likely made its own oceans during formation, not by comet bombardment
Complete lack of strategic agency: what prevents the Russian leadership from trusting Berlin now
Winter Windowsill Gardening: Let Humidity and Light, Not the Calendar, Guide Your Harvest Oksana Anikina Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects Alexander Shtorm Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff
Chicken and tomato cooking: professional techniques for balancing acidity in homemade sauces
Physicists Control a Single Atomic Nucleus Without Electron Mediation
Pope Francis warns of ecological injustice caused by rapid technological and energy expansion
Pope Francis warns of ecological injustice caused by rapid technological and energy expansion
Last materials
The secret of Saint Helena: Researchers uncovered the biological glitch behind a record longevity
Singapore accelerates retirement age rise to 65 and reviews mid-career jobseeker support
Peace Lily Not Blooming in November? Check Metabolic Pace, Not the Calendar
Barracuda hunting behavior in tropical reefs: why these fish attack divers in clear water
Why Tomatoes Yellow in the Same Bed: The Soil Memory Problem
Kate Middleton style: How professional interventions keep voluminous hair from flattening
Winter Windowsill Gardening: Let Humidity and Light, Not the Calendar, Guide Your Harvest
Your skeleton needs more than walking: new clinical data forced a total rethink of bone density loss
Winter Houseplant Care: Stop Guessing, Check the Soil
Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.